SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – July 4 is on its way. Have you planned out where you’re going to watch fireworks?

If not, here’s a list of places you can go to near and in Savannah to celebrate.

Savannah

When: Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Savannah’s Waterfront (downtown on River Street)

Price: Free to attend.

More information can be found through the link here.

Tybee Island

When: Monday, July 4, starting some time between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.

Where: The pier on Tybee Island

Price: Free to attend.

More information can be found through the link here.

Richmond Hill

When: Saturday, July 2. Event starts at 4:30 p.m.

Where: J.F. Gregory park

Price: Free to attend.

More information can be found through the link here.

Fort Stewart

When: Friday, July 1. Fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Stewart

Price: Free to attend.

More information can be found through the link here.

Hilton Head Island

When: Monday, July 4, once the sky is dark.

Where: Shelter Cover Harbor

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

Bluffton

When: Saturday, July 2, shortly after 9 p.m.

Where: Can be viewed form Oyster Factory and Wright Family Parks.

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.