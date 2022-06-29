SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – July 4 is on its way. Have you planned out where you’re going to watch fireworks?
If not, here’s a list of places you can go to near and in Savannah to celebrate.
Savannah
When: Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Savannah’s Waterfront (downtown on River Street)
Price: Free to attend.
More information can be found through the link here.
Tybee Island
When: Monday, July 4, starting some time between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.
Where: The pier on Tybee Island
Price: Free to attend.
More information can be found through the link here.
Richmond Hill
When: Saturday, July 2. Event starts at 4:30 p.m.
Where: J.F. Gregory park
Price: Free to attend.
More information can be found through the link here.
Fort Stewart
When: Friday, July 1. Fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.
Where: Fort Stewart
Price: Free to attend.
More information can be found through the link here.
Hilton Head Island
When: Monday, July 4, once the sky is dark.
Where: Shelter Cover Harbor
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
Bluffton
When: Saturday, July 2, shortly after 9 p.m.
Where: Can be viewed form Oyster Factory and Wright Family Parks.
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.