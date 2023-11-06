SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Exam week can be stressful for many students spending hours studying in their rooms or their libraries. Here’s a list of some great study spots for those who need a change of scenery.

VEL Work Cafe

A coffee shop with free wifi focused on work and study, VEL has a chill atmosphere. It provides study rooms and cubicles that you can reserve online on their website or app.

Located at 1508 Bull St, they are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Book Lady Bookstore

Surround yourself with books and a cozy chair and catch up on your readings.

The bookstore is located at 6 E Liberty St. They are open every day, except Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Clyde Market

For studying at the Clyde Market, you are able to easily book a spot on their website. They are known for hosting business meetings and grabbing a sandwich while you are there.

With free wifi and open table space, they are located at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Agatha’s Coffee and Tea House

This quiet tea house is the perfect spot for uninterrupted focus with a cozy feel.

Located at 516 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., they offer free wifi and are open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

While you’re there, get your cards read as well.

Perc Coffee

The coffee roaster has a wide variety of seating and food options located at 1802 E Broad St.

Known for their craft coffee and colorful atmosphere, Perc is a great place to study with friends. It’s open all week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waters Cafe

The cafe is known for its affordable food options and coffee. Located at 2317 Waters Ave., they are open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

E Shaver Booksellers

A bookstore like no other, E Shaver has 12 cozy rooms, wifi and many cute cats. Providing a quiet atmosphere, they are located at 326 Bull St. They’re open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. almost every day and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Fox & Fig Plant-Based Cafe

This cafe, which serves vegan options and non-dairy milk, has quiet indoor and outdoor study spaces.

With free wifi, they are located at 321 Habersham St and are open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.