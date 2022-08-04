SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day and Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar of Savannah is the place to be to celebrate. The restaurant serves fresh seafood that comes from both local sources and those all across the country.

Harley Krinsky, the operating partner at Sorry Charlie’s, served up all the details on what you can expect when ordering oysters from the restaurant.

“We have four to five varieties at one time,” Krinsky said. These oysters vary depending on the day but you can be sure that whatever they serve you, you’ll be getting something good.

“We have oysters that are baked, raw oysters, oysters po’boy. Oysters, any which way you can,” Krinsky said.

Each of the oyster dishes has its own benefit.

If you are new to the oyster scene, you’ll want to try out the delicious butter, garlic and parmesan oysters. This baked dish is perfect for an oyster newbie. You’ll love the way you can dig in without bracing yourself for the texture of a raw oyster.

For those who are looking to try something different, the oyster po’boy will probably become your favorite dish. It is fried oysters on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes topped with spicy remoulade and served on a roll. One of the pros of this dish is that it is a yummy option for the picky eater who wants to branch out but still wants to stay close to home. Fried oysters can never go wrong, especially when you turn them into a po’boy.

A final treat for those who are still getting into oyster-based cuisine is Sorry Charlie’s version of a Rockefeller which features roasted oysters paired with kale, bacon, jalapeño and local shrimp. It is one of the most popular oyster-based dishes at the restaurant and it won’t disappoint.

You can also get a selection of raw oysters prepared in-house and sourced from all over North America. So, if you know what you like in terms of oysters, there will be something good for you too.

If you’re not sure what to get, Krinsky recommends getting the oyster sampler.

“That gives you the broadest range of different types of oysters that we have everything from, you know, East Coast to West Coast oysters and it’s amazing how different they can taste being virtually the same animal,” Krinsky said.

You can check out their website by clicking or tapping the link here.

Sorry Charlie’s will be open on Friday from noon to midnight. They are located on West Congress Street right by Ellis Square. They don’t take reservations so you might need to be prepared to wait but don’t worry, the food is definitely worth it.