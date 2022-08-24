SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the National Day Calendar website, Aug. 24 is National Waffle day.

It commemorates the day that Cornelius Swarthout or New York received his patent for the newly created waffle iron in 1869. He did not invent the waffle, not the waffle iron, but with his new patent, everybody could now enjoy waffles from the comfort of their home — or their local diner.

From the 14th century to present day, people have been enjoying waffles for hundreds of years. It should be no surprise that Savannah has some great places to go if you want to grab one for yourself.

Blue Door Coffee & Waffles

Blue Door Coffee & Waffles is a fun spot to stop at, not just for waffles and a beverage but also just for the experience. They have D&D nights and nerdy-themed food items like the “Marty McFly” which is a chicken and provolone cheese sandwich served on Naan.

In terms of waffles, you have several options, all running you under $10 for a quick treat.

You can get a Belgian waffle burger like their “The Vin Diesel” or you can get a more breakfast-based sandwich their “Eggy Van Halen.” They have other different sandwiches with one thing in common: Belgian waffles instead of buns.

You can get regular waffles with all sorts of toppings or you can get dessert-based waffles. These options include the Po’ Boy Peanut Butter Chocolate Waffles or the Dulce de Leche Waffles with Churro Dust.

Blue Door Coffee & Waffles is open until 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are located on Bull Street a short walk away from the library. You can view their full menu by clicking or tapping on the link here. They also have an Instagram which is linked here.

Mirabelle Savannah

Mirabella Savannah has waffles, paninis, coffee and other specialty drinks. Their waffles are Liège waffles which means they have a thicker batter than regular waffles and the edges of the waffles are uneven.

They have dessert waffles so you’ll want to go here if you want a sweeter meal. You can get a classic Liège waffle with powdered sugar for $5 or you can get flavors like the Ricotta Toast, Peach Cobbler or Lemon Zinger to name a few.

Looking for something savory? They’ve got an option for you. The Croque Monsieur has maple smoked ham, melted swiss cheese and black pepper béchame.

Mirabelle Savannah is open until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. They are located on Abercorn Street by Lafayette Square. You can check out their menu on their website by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Sunnyside Up

Sunnyside Up is the place to be if you want a real breakfast or brunch. They have everything you can think of when you think of an American-style early morning meal. Omelettes, pancakes, biscuits, po’boys and of course waffles. They serve a classic waffle as well as the Belgian waffle style.

You won’t get specialty waffles here but you will get a well-rounded breakfast or brunch experience. Their waffles start at $4.75 for one or you can have a meal with sausage, eggs, chicken — you name it.

You can add pecans, chocolate chips or blueberries to your waffle for an extra dollar or you can keep it plain, whatever floats your boat.

Sunnyside Up is located on East Derenne Avenue but they also have two locations in Garden City. They are open until 3 p.m. at their Savannah location every day of the week. You can check out their menu by clicking or tapping on the link here.