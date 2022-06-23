SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Pralines Day is June 24, falling on the last Friday of June. Whether you’re just visiting Savannah or you live here full time, the city is the perfect place to get some pralines.

Here’s a list of the places you can go to celebrate the holiday (many of which give out free samples).

Savannah Candy Kitchen

Savannah Candy Kitchen offers your classic praline, as well as chocolate pralines and ones without sugar added. In addition to pralines, they also have an assortment of candies, like turtle gophers, divinity and fudge. Whatever candy you’re looking for, you’ll find it at Savannah Candy Kitchen.

They have two locations in Savannah, one on West St. Julian Street and one on East River Street. They are open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at both locations. You can find more information or buy your sweets from their website by clicking or tapping on the link here.

River Street Sweets

Another great place to go to if you’re looking for a classic or chocolate praline is River Street Sweets. This also works well if you’re hoping to order some pralines for an event like a wedding or party. They offer boxes of pralines through their website. You can use the code “SWEETS22” to get some free pralines with an online order.

They are located on East River Street and they have a location on Habersham Street. They are open on Friday at 9 a.m. and they close at 11 p.m. at both locations. You can find more information by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Savannah Sweets

Want to grab some sweets while you’re out shopping this Friday? Don’t worry, Savannah Sweets has two locations in the area, with one in the Oglethorpe Mall and one at the Savannah Mall. They open at 10 a.m. on Friday and close at 8 p.m.

If you would like to see what all they have available, you can check out their menu on their website by clicking or tapping on the link here. They also offer corporate deals, which you can find linked here.

Savannah Praline Co.

Located on Tybee? There’s a place for you to celebrate too! Check out Savannah Praline Co., where they make their pralines with sugar that is locally milled and South Georgia-grown pecans.

Savannah Praline opens at 10 a.m. on Friday and closes at 9:30 p.m. They are on 1st Street, and you can find their website with more information by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Want to make your own pralines instead? This recipe from The Spruce Eats takes around an hour and uses a maximum of seven ingredients. You can find the link to the recipe here.