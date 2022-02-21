Where to get pizza in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for a local pizza place? You’re in luck. Here’s a list of five pizza places in Savannah that you can visit to satisfy your cheesy cravings.

Vinnie Van GoGo’s

Vinnie Van GoGo’s comes highly recommended. They serve New York style pizzas, salads and calzones. A large pizza starts at $19.50 and a calzone starts at $10. Vinnie Van GoGo’s is located on West Bryan Street. They are open until 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Their opening hours vary and due to COVID-19 are subject to change, so your best bet for finding accurate hours is checking their website linked here.

Kay’s Pizza

Kay’s Pizza offers pizza, pasta, sandwiches and wings. A large pizza that comes with up to three toppings will run you $27.99 and, according to their website, they have gluten-free options. They are located on West Congress Street and are open every day from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can check out their website for more information by visiting the link here.

Pizzeria Vittoria Napoletana

This pizzeria offers sandwiches and salads in addition to a pizza that is different from all the rest. One classic margherita pizza from this pizzeria will cost you $12 before tax.

Located in the Starland District on De Soto Avenue, the pizza they make is a reflection of their commitment to the Slow Food Movement. The dough is made from local organic grains that are sourced from regional millers. A video by the University of Maine explaining the Slow Food Movement can be found through the link here.

They are open until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday. More information can be found on the Vittoria Pizzeria website linked here.

Squirrel’s Pizza

Serving a mix between Neapolitan and Roman Pizza Tonda, Squirrel’s Pizza promises a new pizza experience. You can get the classic Margaret pizza for $10.95 or branch out a bit with a vodka sauce pizza for $14.95. They also serve sandwiches and cocktails.

You can find them located on Bull Street in the Starland District. They are open until 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Find more information on their website by clicking the link here.

Graffito

If you’re hoping to find somewhere with a cool, artsy space, then Graffito is for you. The restaurant is decorated with a graffiti mural by Greg Mike, an Atlanta-based street artist. Located at Plant Riverside, this is a great option if you’re out on the town and looking for some pizza. They sell Neapolitan-style pizza and a classic margherita pizza will cost you $16. They are open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can get more information about their hours and menu by visiting the link here.