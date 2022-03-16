SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Everyone loves some pizza after a long day when they don’t feel up to cooking. But where can you get pizza in Beaufort? Here’s a list of five places you should give a try next time you’re craving a slice.

Hearth Wood Fired Pizza

Are you looking for a place where you can wine and dine? Not only does Hearth Wood Fired Pizza offer your classic margherita pizza or a yummy pepperoni mushroom, they also offer wine and beer to pair with your pizza or one of their other Italian dishes.

Hearth Wood Fired Pizza is located on Bay Street. They are open until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can check out their website through the link here for more information about their menu and location.

Piace Pizza

Piace Pizza serves New York style pizzas for a reasonable price. You can get a small 10-inch specialty pie for $8.95 or a small 10-inch cheese pizza for $6.95. They have all the classics as well as some different pies worth giving a try. One of their specialty pizzas includes The Greekster, which has ricotta, tomatoes, onion, black olives and feta.

Piace Pizza is located on Merchants Lane. They are open until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can check out their website through the link here for more information about their menu and location.

3 Sisters Pizzeria

At 3 Sisters Pizzeria, you order a custom pizza or choose from their menu of classics. You can get a small 12-inch pizza starting at $9 before you add toppings. They also serve strombolis, subs and calzones. For dessert you can choose between tiramisu shoots, lemon bars or fried cheesecake.

3 Sisters Pizzeria is open until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday. They are located by Habersham Marketplace and Berto’s Tex-Mex Grill. You can find more information about them and their menu by checking out their Facebook page through the link here.

Ryan’s Pizza Hibachi

If you want something unique to try out, why not head on over to Ryan’s Pizza Hibachi? They serve your traditional pizza options as well as hibachi dinners, wings, calzones and pasta. You can order online and get a 12-inch cheese pizza for $10.99.

Ryan’s Pizza Hibachi is located on Sea Island Parkway by the Walmart. They are open until 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can find more information by visiting their website through the link here.

The Upper Crust

The Upper Crust serves pizza, subs and pasta as well as salads and wraps. They serve pizza by the slice or you can get the whole pizza for a reasonable price. Mini pizzas start off at $8 a pie and you can go all the way up to a 28-inch party pizza for $34.

The Upper Crust is located on Sea Island Parkway by Sunset Boulevard. They are open until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Sundays.

For their full menu, you can check out their website by clicking the link here.