SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Any time is a good time for sushi, but where can you find some good sushi in Savannah? Here’s a list of five places to grab some in the area.

All of the restaurants listed here have a score of 4.5 or higher on Google Reviews.

Tokyo Cafe

Tokyo Cafe is a restaurant located on Largo Drive that serves all sorts of Japanese fare, including sushi. They have a long list of options to choose from, from the classic California roll to the unique American Dream roll. Sushi prices range from $3.95 to $9.50 per roll depending upon the type you get.

Tokyo Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. They are closed Monday.

You can find more information about Tokyo Cafe by visiting their website linked here.

Fire Street Food

Looking for something with a Savannah twist? This diner located on East Perry Street has Savannah-themed sushi rolls. They serve Thai food along with sushi and burgers. There’s truly something for everyone at this restaurant and it’s just a short walk away from Chippewa Square.

The sushi roll prices at Fire Street Food range from $9.95 to $12.95 per roll.

Fire Street Food is open every day of the week, though their hours vary depending on the day, so it would be best to check out their website to be sure you arrive at the right time. Dine-in and takeout options are available, and you can find their menu on their website through the link here.

The Vault Kitchen and Market

Once a bank but now renovated to function as an eatery, the Vault Kitchen and Market serves everything from salads to duck tacos. They have steak and stir fry, soups and sushi. You’ll love trying out their unique rolls like the “Bank Roll” which comes with baked eel and tempura shrimp or their “Wild River Roll” which has shrimp, salmon and masago (a type of fish eggs.)

The Vault’s prices are not listed on their website.

The Vault Kitchen and Market is open every day of the week with varying lunch and dinner hours. Your best bet to find what time you should go is to check out their website through the link here. They are located on Bull Street.

Coco and Moss

Coco and Moss offers drinks and sushi in one convenient place. Whether you’re craving something boozy or if coffee is more your vibe, you’ll have plenty of options for what to pair with your sushi rolls.

As far as sushi is concerned, there are a few choices that might be of interest to you if you’re of the more adventurous type. There’s the “Caterpillar Roll,” which includes eel, avocado and spicy tuna. There’s also the “CoMo Roll,” which includes yellowtail, tuna, salmon, crab and snapper.

The prices for sushi range from $8.95 to $17.95 per roll.

Coco and Moss is located on Barnard Street right by Ellis Square. They are open every day of the week with varying lunch and dinner hours. To find out when they will be open, you should check out their website through the link here.

Sushi Zen Southside

Sushi Zen Southside has been serving Savannah sushi since 1998. Located on Eisenhower Drive by the Planet Fitness, sushi rolls from Sushi Zen range in price from $6 to $13.

Some of their rolls include the “Mexican Roll” which has Panko fried shrimp, cucumber and spicy sauce and the “Fashion Roll” which has shrimp, kanikama (imitation crab) and masago.

Sushi Zen is closed on Sundays, while their lunch and dinner hours vary. To find out when they will be open, visit their website through the link here.