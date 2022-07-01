SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are loads of options for those who will be out and about indulging in tasty deals this Fourth of July. Here are some to consider:

Krispy Kreme – Wear red, white and blue on Monday, July 4, and get a free donut of your choosing. In honor of Independence Day, Krispy Kreme is offering a limited edition assortment of patriotic decorated donuts.

Applebee’s – Kids get a free meal with the purchase of an adult meal on the Fourth of July. Applebee’s also offers half-off appetizers every day of the week from 3 to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Chili’s – Get free chips and salsa as well as a free kids meal with the purchase of a regular adult entrée when you sign up to be a My Chili’s Rewards member.

Hello Fresh – Get 16 free meals and free shipping to your home with the code HFJULY4TH22 through July 4. Access is given to Hello Fresh’s entire menu of over 30 weekly recipes with the option to pick and choose.

IHOP – Kids can eat free from 4 to 10 p.m. with the purchase of adult entrée. This deal will last through the entire summer. Starting at 3 p.m,. adults can purchase entrees starting at $6 during “IHOPPY HOUR”.

Auntie Anne’s – Get one free soft pretzel or an order of pretzel nuggets after making a purchase of at least $1. This offer is available only through their Pretzel Perks app. Can’t make on on the Fourth of July? Auntie Annie’s will also be offering a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel when you download the Pretzel Perks app and join on a Wednesday in July and August.

Cinnabon – Get a free four count of bonbites when you download the new Cinnabon app.

Mosaic Foods – Get four free vegan or vegetarian flash-frozen meals shipped to your home in your first box using the code 4MEALSFREE by July 4. For those who can’t wait, there is an option to order now and save $15.

SONIC – Get a free cheeseburger with your purchase until July 31. This offer is only valid for SONIC app users. They also offer half off of drinks and slushes when you use the app.

Popeyes – Get a free regular side, apple pie or small drink when you sign up for Popeyes Rewards. They also offer regular sides for $1 every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.

McDonald’s – Get a free 10 piece chicken McNuggets when you download the McDonald’s app and join MyMcDonald’s rewards. As a rewards member, you can also get free fries on Fridays with a $1 minimum mobile order.