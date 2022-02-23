SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Brunch time is the best time when you live in Savannah. There are seemingly endless options to choose from, but here are five places to get you started.

The Grove Savannah

Located on West Congress Street, The Grove serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their brunch includes shrimp and sausage gravy biscuits, avocado toast, veggie burgers, salads and more. Their prices range from $11 to $16 for an entrée and their sides cost $5 apiece. You can make reservations or check out their menu by visiting the link here.

Foxy Loxy Cafe

Located on Bull Street, this is a great option if you’re looking for a Tex-Mex brunch or just pastries and coffee. They start serving Tex-Mex at 11 a.m. They open at 8 a.m. every day, though closing hours vary depending on the day of the week. You can find their hours and their menu by visiting the link here.

Two Cracked Eggs Cafe

With two locations, one on Bay Street and one on River Street, this is the perfect place for those looking for classic brunch options. Their menu includes things like shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles. They have breakfast and lunch options that are served all day. The hours for Two Cracked Eggs are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except for Wednesday when they are closed. To view their menu you can check out their website through the link here.

Huey’s

Huey’s has their own menu for those seeking the perfect brunch meal. Located on East River Street, their brunch menu includes several egg specials as well as New Orleans-style meals. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can find more information by clicking the link to their website here.

Fox and Fig Cafe

Looking for something vegan to try? Fox and Fig Cafe has you covered. Their menu is entirely vegan and has offerings like banana French toast and chipotle mac and cheese (cashew cheese, that is.) They are located on Habersham Street and they are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week. You can view their website and get more information by visiting the link here.