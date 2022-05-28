SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Beaches and burgers may not be a combination you think of often but when it’s National Burger Day, you can count on Tybee Island to deliver on both. Here is a list of five places you can stop by for a burger on the island.

North Beach Bar and Grill

Like many of the places on this list, North Beach Bar and Grill’s menu is simple. You can choose from a little over a dozen entrees with salads also available and sandwiches being the most common menu item. They have a half pound burger on the menu that some people on Google Reviews are calling the best burger they’ve ever had.

North Beach Bar and Grill opens at noon every day of the week and closes at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday. They are located on Meddin Drive by the lighthouse. You can check out their website and menu by clicking or tapping the link here.

Rock House Bar and Grill

Consider Rock House Bar and Grill the mecca of burgers on the island. Not only do they have your classic cheeseburger, but they also have over 20 options total of burgers to choose from. This includes turkey burgers and veggie burgers as well as chili cheeseburgers, teriyaki avocado bacon cheeseburgers and more unique options.

Rock House Bar and Grill is located on Butler Avenue by Tybrisa Street. They are open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and you can check out their website by clicking the link here.

The Sugar Shack

While their takeout menu may only have two burger options, this is the perfect option for the family who has spent their day at the beach and is getting ready to head back to their lodging. If you’d like, you can also pair your burger with one of their sweet treats like their ice cream, milkshakes or malts.

The Sugar Shack opens at 8 a.m. every day of the week. They close at 9 p.m Sunday and Monday, 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are located on 1st Street by 2nd Avenue. You can check out their menu through the link here.

The Quarter Sports Bar and Grill

If you’re looking for a place where you can catch a game or two while enjoying a burger, this is the spot for you. The Quarter is the perfect spot if you want to eat somewhere with a bit of personality. They’ve got sandwiches, salads and wings available with two award winning burger options.

If you’d like to try out The Quarter, you can swing by their location on 1st street by Lewis Avenue. They are open every day of the year from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. You can check out their menu by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Sunrise Breakfast

Sunrise Breakfast has three locations in the area, with one on Tybee, one Wilmington Island and one on Chatham Parkway. Sunrise Breakfast has a breakfast burger option as well as a lunch burger option. The breakfast burger has a burger patty, sunny-side up egg, bacon and cheese. The deluxe cheeseburger option on their lunch menu includes bacon, grilled onions and mushrooms.

Sunrise Breakfast is located on Butler Avenue across the road from Atlantic Avenue. They are open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can view their menus and their website through the link here.