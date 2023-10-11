SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Finding real connections and friends can be tough. Here are suggestions and tips from locals on where and how you can make friends.

“Part of my job is networking and I attend as many networking events as I can manage. I have found that I have met and made many new friends at those events and really enjoy attending them,” said Haylee Foster on Facebook.

Events for networking can be found on Eventbrite. There are Halloween-themed events and socials depending on your interest.

Cherie Reis Williamson suggests attending Yoga at Forsyth. There are plenty of free yoga groups and classes in the city where you can meditate and meet others.

She also recommends Savannah adult recreation with kickball, softball, volleyball, poker, soccer, basketball, football and sport junkie leagues you can sign up for by yourself or with a friend or coworker.

“If everyone isn’t saying Totally Awesome Bar, then they are just lying to you,” said Brendan Townend on Facebook.

Totally Awesome Bar is open every day, except Sunday, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. and holds a list of events ranging from comedy shows to karaoke to tournaments.

Megan Shewbiedoo stands by the Junior League of Savannah, a women-led organization established in 1926 to build community through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

“Savannah Cirque is a great place to try circus arts and I’ve also met so many incredible people while taking classes here!” said Morgan Whitehouse on Facebook.

At Savannah Cirque, you can learn aerial tricks and pole work and find a personal trainer.

Tina Nelson likes the art workshops at The Savannah Cultural Arts Center which has classes from beginner to advanced.

If you like to run, Rob Itchon suggests joining Howe2run‘s Wednesday run group at 6 p.m. or Fleet Feet Savannah on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sarah Mathis also recommends Service Brewing’s Run Club, which only has a $5 membership and runs every Thursday.

Know how to roller skate? The Savannah Derby Devils recreational league is recommended by Enocha VL.

“Starland Yard (you can bring your pup if ya have one), the area where Electric Moon is, River Street, Forsyth during the farmers market on Sundays, places like that!” said Sidney Roenfeldt on Facebook.

Volunteer, join Facebook groups and workshops that fit your interests and hobbies, and make sure to stay up to date on the Savannah Master Calendar.