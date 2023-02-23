SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Dog Biscuit Day is Feb. 23 this year, and that means getting ready to give Fido the treat that your dog deserves. But where do you go in Savannah to purchase some of those delectable dog biscuits? Here are some places you can go (and bring your pup with you) to celebrate the holiday.

Oliver Bentley’s Barking Bakery is having a sale for National Dog Biscuit Day, so you’ll definitely want to head over there if you really want to get more biscuits for your buck. They have fewer options available compared to other spots but they are a Savannah shop through and through. They also offer dog walking tours throughout the city.

Oliver Bentley’s Barking Bakery is located at 110 E York St and is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming is the perfect spot to go to regardless of where you live in Savannah (or even Pooler). They have a lot of options for those with picky dogs or dogs that have no preferences. They have jerky treats and oven-baked biscuits.

The Woof Gang Bakery chain has locations all over Savannah and one in Pooler. They are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, they are open until 7 p.m.

This chain has two locations in Savannah, with smaller selections as well in their brick-and-mortar location. However, they have plenty of biscuits online to choose from. They have everything from pumpkin to duck-based recipes.

You can also give your dog a bath while you’re there.

Bentley’s Pet Stuff’s Savannah locations are open until 8 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends. Their two locations are on Highway 80 East by the Publix and on Habersham Street by the Terrace Apartments.