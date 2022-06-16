SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vacation season has arrived and with that, you might be wondering: who is going to watch Fido when you escape to the beach or head to the mountains? Well, you’re in luck. There are plenty of websites to use to find a good pet sitter in your area. Here is a list of some of the websites people use when planning for who will watch their pet.

Rover

This is one of the top recommended pet sitter websites out there. Rover allows you to choose what type of pet sitting you’re looking for, be that boarding to house sitting to drop in visits, and from there you are able to find the person or people that will work best for you. The website includes easy to access reviews, rates and more to help you make sure you can hire someone who is the perfect fit for you and your furry friend.

Rover only allows for pet sitting for dogs and cats. They do require background checks for the people pet sitting. You can check out the website for Rover by clicking or tapping the link here.

Trusted House Sitters

Trusted House Sitters is a good website for someone looking to have more exotic pets watched over. Whether you have horses, lizards or just a regular old dog, you’ll find that Trusted House Sitters has someone who would love to sit for you.

Trusted House Sitters requires a background check for every sitter. They also have membership fees for those looking to use their services. You can find more information about them by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Wag!

While at first glance this website might seem like it is meant for only dogs, Wag! actually allows for all sorts of pets to be looked after. This includes but is not limited to rodents, reptiles and aquatic pets. They allow for you to choose between having a pet sat at the sitter’s home or to be sat at your own home.

Wag! requires a background check for every sitter. You pay each sitter based on their own rates, but you can also get the premium service in order to receive a discount on booking and additional fees. You can find more information about Wag! by clicking or tapping on the link here.