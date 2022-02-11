Where can you go see a movie in the Savannah area?

Formerly known Victory Square Cinemas, then Frank Theaters — the theater closed in 2018. (File photo, WSAV)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With three of Savannah’s movie theaters having closed in 2018, you might be wondering where you can go to catch the latest Marvel film or horror flick.

Have no fear, this list will tell you where you can head for some popcorn and a movie if you’re in the Savannah area.

AMC CLASSIC Savannah 11

Location: 1150 Shawnee St. in Savannah

Ticket prices: $5.98 -$13.90 on Fandango

You can find more information about this movie theater by visiting their website through the link here.

AMC CLASSIC Savannah 10

Location: 511 Stephenson Ave. in Savannah

Ticket prices: $5.98-$13.90 on Fandango

If you want more information about this theater you can check out their website here.

Pooler Stadium Cinemas 14

Location: 425 Pooler Pkwy. in Pooler

Ticket prices: $9-$16

You can find more information about this theater by visiting their website through the link here.

IMAX – Royal Cinemas 13

Location: 5 Towne Center Ct in Pooler

Ticket prices: $9-$16

This theater is actually adding an even bigger IMAX screen at the end of February. It’s said to be the world’s tallest IMAX screen at over 100 feet wide and more than 75 feet tall.

You can get more information on their website by clicking the link here.

Coming soon: NCG Cinema

Location: 1901 East Victory Drive in Savannah

One movie theater that everyone has their eye on right now is NCG Cinema, formerly known as Victory Square Cinemas and also Frank Theaters. This theater closed in 2018 but will hopefully be reopening under the new name at the end of February.

For more information about this theater, you can visit their website here.