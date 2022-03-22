SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you’re using an RV or coming with a tent, camping is always a fun adventure. But where can you go camping near Savannah? Here’s a list of five places that you should give a look at when planning your next trip.

Skidaway Island

This 588-acre location is less than half an hour’s drive away from downtown Savannah. There are six miles of trails to enjoy, and the site is pet friendly, as long as you keep your animals leashed.

Skidaway has 87 tent, trailer and RV campsites available to choose from, with many already having electricity and water.

To book a place to camp and check out their amenities, you can head over to their website by clicking the link here.

Fort McAllister

Fort McAllister is the perfect option if you’re looking to go fishing while on your trip. They have a fishing pier, boat ramps and a dock right there on-site, so you won’t have to go far.

Fort McAllister is located in Richmond Hill, so they’re about 45 minutes from downtown Savannah. It’s a little bit of a drive but it will be worth it. They also have pet-friendly campsites with water and electric hookups.

To book a place to camp and check out their amenities, visit their website by clicking the link here.

River’s End Campground

Looking for somewhere close to the beach? River’s End Campground is for you.

They are located on Tybee Island, about 15 miles away from downtown Savannah, and they are only a half-mile walk away from the beach. They do not allow pets but they do have cabin rentals along with tent sites and RV spaces.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can head to their website by visiting the link here.

CreekFire RV Resort

If you have an RV, this resort might be the perfect spot for you. CreekFire RV Resort is located 20 minutes from downtown Savannah and has plenty of fun amenities and activities. You can float down their lazy river, dine at their lake house or even rent a canoe or kayak to go for an adventure.

Even if you don’t have an RV, you can still swing by and stay in one of their cabins.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can check out their website through the link here.

Red Gate Farms

Another great option if you have an RV or camper, Red Gate Farms is located 15 minutes away from downtown Savannah. You have the option to buy a ticket and ride the Old Town Trolley tour bus into the city instead of fiddling with your truck or trying to call an Uber.

Red Gate Farms has fishing, horseback riding and more to offer to make your experience worthwhile. They are pet friendly and have farm animals that you can meet as well.

If you’d like to learn more, check out their website by visiting the link here.