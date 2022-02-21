Where can you go bowling around Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are not many places in and around Savannah where you can go bowling. But if you take some time and search them out, they do exist. Here are three places you can head to for full-sized bowling and one fun addition.

AMF

Located on Tibet Avenue, this is a great place right in Savannah to go bowling. AMF has 50 bowling lanes, an arcade and a pool table area. They are regularly open until 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. on Sunday, though these hours are subject to change. You can find more information on their website by visiting the link here.

Frames and Games

Located in Pooler at Town Center Court, this bowling alley has it all: bowling, a grille, laser tag and an arcade. They are open until 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Their prices vary depending on the day of the week and time that you are going bowling, so you’ll want to check out their website through the link here for more information.

Premier Bowl and Bistro

If you’re looking for somewhere that you can play and dine, or maybe somewhere that has times for adults only, you can head on over to Premier Bowl and Bistro. Located in Pooler at Town Center Drive, they offer bowling, darts, an arcade and pool, along with food options like pizza, wraps and wings. You can check out their hours on their website by clicking the link here or their menus by clicking the link here.

Moodrights

Finally, while it’s not the same as regular bowling, Moodrights offers Duckpin Bowling and drinks if you’re looking for a fun time. The bowling is free, but you’ll want to buy something to support this local business. You can check out their menu as well as their website by clicking the link here.