SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Be it the best of days or the worst of days, there’s never a bad time for soul food. Here in Savannah, there are plenty of options to choose from. Read on for a list of five places to try out to get your soul food fix.

Geneva’s Famous Chicken and Cornbread Co.

If you’re looking for classic soul food, look no further than Geneva’s Famous Chicken and Cornbread Co. Fried chicken and turkey, po boys and crab cakes: Geneva’s has it all. Even better, they have a list of sides that are to die for. Greens, gumbo, New Orleans rice — there’s lots to love about the food at Geneva’s.

Geneva’s Famous Chicken and Cornbread Co. is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They’re located on East Victory Drive by the Target. You can check out their website by visiting the link here or their Facebook page through the link here.

Hungry Vegan

Savannah’s only vegan soul food restaurant has been a hit in the area’s veggie community, but that doesn’t mean only vegans should eat there. Creamy vegan macaroni and “cheese”, fried oyster mushrooms and all sorts of southern-style vegetables are available at this restaurant. Whether you’re strictly veggie or somewhat of a carnivore, you’ll enjoy the food available at the Hungry Vegan.

Hungry Vegan is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. They are located on East Lathrop Avenue and is open for dine-in or takeout. You can find more information by visiting Hungry Vegan’s Facebook page through the link here.

Narobia’s Grits and Gravy

Looking for somewhere to get a good brunch? Narobia’s Grits and Gravy is where it’s at. Of course, they have grits and gravy, but they also have crab stew, beef liver, chicken biscuits and more. There’s something for everyone.

Narobia’s is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They are closed Sunday and Monday. Narobia’s is located on Habersham Street by 37th Street. You can check out their website through the link here or their Facebook page through the link here.

Sweet Potatoes Kitchen

Sweet Potatoes serves a wide variety of foods that are each sure to please. They have beef liver with caramelized onions, Jamaican jerk chicken served with sweet mashed potatoes and black-eyed pea relish. This restaurant serves several kinds of fish, chicken gumbo and pot roast as well. They have salads, over 20 sides and sandwich options galore.

If you’d like to check out their menu you can click or tap the link here to get to their website. Sweet Potatoes is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They are closed Sundays. Sweet Potatoes is located on Stephenson Avenue by the AMC theater.

2 Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food

2 Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food has a smaller menu than some of the restaurants on this list, but don’t let that fool you. Reviewers are absolutely raving over their macaroni and cheese and obsessed with their pork chops. They also have burgers, seafood and fried chicken to choose from.

If you’re interested in trying out 2 Chefs, you can check out their Facebook page through the link here. They are open Thursday through Monday, with their hours varying depending on the day, and they are located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by West 36th Street.