Where can you get ramen in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every day is a good day for ramen. Here are some places you can head on over to if you’re craving some in Savannah.

YATAI Ramen and Yakitori

Located on Barnard Street, YATAI is one of the most popular places in Savannah to stop by for some Japanese street food. They are open every day of the week until at least 9 p.m. and open late on Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. You can check out their website by visiting the link here.

Flying Monk Noodle Bar

With 4.5 stars out of 5 on Google reviews, people are raving about the ramen at Flying Monk Noodle Bar. They are open for lunch and dinner but their hours vary depending on the day. You can find their hours on their website by visiting the link here. Flying Monk Noodle Bar is located on Broughton Street.

Kanpai

Kanpai is an option if you’re looking for a restaurant that has locations outside of downtown. They have two Savannah locations, one of which is by Chatham Parkway and the other which is on Wilmington Island. They are open until 9:30 p.m. every day except for Sunday when they close at 9 p.m. You can find the Kanpai Savannah website by clicking the link here.

Sushi Zen

Located on Eisenhower Drive, this is another great option for those who don’t want to worry about parking downtown. Sushi Zen has been serving authentic Japanese food in Savannah since 1998. They are open for dinner until 10 p.m. every day except for Sunday. Sushi Zen has lunch hours Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can check out their menu by visiting the link here.