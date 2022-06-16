TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Are you interested in getting some pizza while on your trip to Tybee Island? Are you not sure where you can go? Don’t worry, WSAV has you covered with this list of five pizza spots on the island.

Pizza On Wheels

Pizza on Wheels is a Tybee Island favorite. They have been on the island since 1985 and they serve pizza, sub sandwiches and salads. They advertise free delivery on the island and they are one of the places that’s open the latest on this list.

Pizza on Wheels is located on Jones Avenue. According to their website, they are open until 10 p.m. every day of the week except for Monday. You can check out their website where you can call them for a quote by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Huc-A-Poos

Huc-A-Poos Bites and Booze is another Tybee Island favorite. Their pizza is made from scratch and can be ordered by the slice or whole, whichever is your speed. This laid-back restaurant is the best place to visit if you’re not in a rush but instead, want to sit back and enjoy the environment.

Huc-A-Poos is located just off US-80 between Byers Street and McKenzie Avenue. They are open every day from 11 a.m. until late into the evening. You can find their website by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Lighthouse Pizza

Lighthouse Pizza has been on the island since 2007. That’s 15 years of serving pizza on Tybee. Not only do they offer calzones, pizzas and salads, but they also offer blueberry and apple crisp pizzas. They also have gluten-free options for those who might need them.

Lighthouse Pizza has two locations on the island, one on the north side of the island and one in the southern business district. They are open from noon to 10 p.m. every day with delivery starting at 5 p.m. You can check out their website with their contact information by clicking or tapping the link here.

Tybee Island Pizza

Wings, salads, pizzas and more are all available at this spot. You can order takeout and eat at one of their picnic tables available or you can order delivery for you to enjoy from the comfort of wherever you’re staying on Tybee.

Tybee Island Pizza is located on Inlet Avenue by Izlar Avenue. They open at noon every day and close at 9:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday. You can find more information about their menu by visiting their Google listing through the link here.

Fannies On the Beach

Fannies on the Beach is just across the beach and difficult to miss. They serve stone-baked pizzas that are hand-tossed and made from scratch. If you’re craving pizza but the rest of your group isn’t, this is probably the best place on the list to go because of their menu filled with options including salads, shrimp, burgers and beverages.

Located on Strand Avenue, Fannies On The Beach opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday and are closed Monday. They close at 4 p.m. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can find more information about the by clicking or tapping the link here.