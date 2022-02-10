Where can you get Mexican food in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Craving something new? Why not try out one of these five Mexican restaurants in the Savannah area?

Savannah Tequila Company

The Savannah Tequila Company is open from 11 a.m. to midnight every day except for Sunday when they close at 10 p.m. They serve tacos, enchiladas and drinks of all kinds. Savannah Tequila Company is located at the Three Muses Building in the Plant Riverside District.

You can check their menu out online by visiting the link here.

Tequila’s Town

Voted as Savannah’s best Mexican restaurant seven years in a row, Tequila’s Town will be sure to please. Not only do they serve traditional Mexican food you would expect at a restaurant, but they also serve Tex-Mex for those with a craving for a burrito bowl. They have two Savannah locations, with one downtown on Whitaker Street and another on Skidaway Road.

Tequila’s Town is open until 10 p.m. most days, except on weekends at their Whitaker Street location. At that location, they are open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

You can check out their menu online by visiting the link here.

Jalapeños Mexican Grill

Filled with a diverse range of foods, Jalapeños Mexican Grill’s menu will surely have at least one thing, if not several, that you’ll enjoy. Whether you’re craving enchiladas or nachos, you’ll find what you’re looking for at Jalapeños.

The restaurant has multiple locations in and around the Savannah area, so it is best to check their website through the link here to find which location is closest to you.

Patron Mexican Bar & Grill

Looking for somewhere that isn’t downtown to grab something to eat? You can head over to Patron Mexican Bar & Grill out on Ogeechee Road for all of your Mexican food cravings. Not only do they have a large selection of drinks to choose from, but they also have a vegetarian section on their menu for those looking to avoid meat.

Patron’s hours vary depending on the day, so it would be best to check their Facebook page linked here to figure out when you should go. You can also check out their website linked here.

La Nopalera Mexican Restaurant

La Nopalera is another chain restaurant that you can choose if you’re looking for a place with a large menu and a vegetarian section. They are open until 10 p.m. every night and there is a location on Mall Boulevard. You can check out their website here if you would like to find a location near you or check out their menu.