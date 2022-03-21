SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you call it boba or bubble tea, there’s plenty to love about this delicious drink with its chewy or bursting pearls. If you’re looking for a place to grab some bubble tea in the Savannah area, this list should help you get on your way.

Kung Fu Tea

Kung Fu Tea is a chain but that doesn’t mean their tea is any less good. They have a wide range of teas to choose from, including rosehip lemonade, winter melon and longan jujube.

Kung Fu Tea in Savannah is located on West Broughton Street. They are open until 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can check out their website by visiting the link here.

Chatime

Chatime is conveniently located in the food court in the Oglethorpe Mall. They serve tea options like oolong, honeydew and strawberry for you to enjoy while you shop. You can also grab some other snacks while you’re there.

Chatime is open until 7 p.m. every day of the week, apart from Sunday, when they are open until 6 p.m. You can find more information about what they serve and their location through their website by clicking the link here.

Below Zero

Not only can you get rolled ice cream and crepes at Below Zero, but you can also choose from their selection of bubble teas, too. If you go in-store to get your treats, remember that paying cash will be cheaper than a card as there is a slight upcharge for card transactions.

Below Zero is located on Mall Boulevard by the Kroger. They are closed on Wednesday and open until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. All other days they are open until 7 p.m.

You can find more information about them by visiting their Facebook page through the link here.

Le Banh Cafe

While this is mostly a cafe that offers delicious bánh mì sandwiches, they also have a small selection of teas to choose from that you can add boba to for an extra $1.50. Their options include green tea and blood orange tea.

Le Banh is located on Barnard Street. They are open until 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can check out their menu and website by visiting the link here.