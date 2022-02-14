Where are dog-friendly beaches near Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you looking for a place where you can hit the waves with Fido by your side? Sadly, you won’t find that in Savannah. However, there are some places you can go if you’re willing to make the drive. Here are some places you can make a day trip to if you’d like to bring your dog with you to the beach.

Jekyll Island

Dogs are welcome at almost all of the beach areas on Jekyll Island. Jekyll is located a little over an hour and a half from Savannah and makes for the perfect day trip for you and your four-legged friends. According to a post on “Go Pet Friendly,” the only places dogs aren’t allowed are on South Beach between the South Dunes Picnic Area and 2,000 feet northeast of the St. Andrews Sound Picnic Area. The post also details which beaches are recommended for those with dogs wishing to visit Jekyll and the next place on the list, St. Simons Island.

St. Simons Island

Located a similar distance from Savannah as Jekyll, dogs are allowed on the beaches of St. Simons Island at any time, except for between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from the Saturday before Memorial Day to Labor Day. This means you can bring your dog to the beach whenever you want during non-summer months and at certain times during summer months. There are some rules surrounding leashes that need to be abided by, which can be found on the post linked here (plus, the rules for Jekyll Island).

Hilton Head Island

Dogs can come along for the fun at Hilton Head Island, which is located about 50 minutes from Savannah. There are some rules to follow, which can be found here. There are also similar rules to St. Simons Island in that dogs are not allowed on the beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.

St. Helena Island

Located about an hour and 15 minutes from Savannah, St. Helena is a beautiful island with much to offer for pets and their parents. At Hunting Island State Park, dogs are not allowed past posted markers on the tip of the North Beach but are generally allowed in most other outdoor areas. They must be kept on leashes no longer than 6 feet. Other rules surrounding pets at the park can be found through the link here.

Charleston

Located a little over two hours away from Savannah, this is definitely the furthest place you can travel on this list. Several of the beaches in Charleston allow dogs, though they each have their own rules surrounding pets. You can check out the helpful post linked here from Traveler of Charleston to get an idea of where and when you can bring your pup along for the adventure.

You can check out more beaches good for day trips with your dogs by going to the link here, which will bring you to the Bring Fido website.