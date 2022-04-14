SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is rapidly approaching and with that people are getting ready to go swimming in Savannah. But, when do the public swimming pools actually open and where are they?

The public swimming pools in Savannah open on May 21 and they are open until July 30, but the days they are open vary depending on the pool.

The following is a list of all of the pools, where they can be found and what days they are open. Please note that you must register with the pools in order to participate in any activities at each pool.

Pool hours are 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information on the City of Savannah’s swimming pools along with swimming lesson information and more you can click the link here.

Brock Pool

Location: 1814 Stratford St.

Days open: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Daffin Pool

Location: 1301 E. Victory Dr.

Days open: Monday through Saturday

Delaware Pool

Location: 1815 Lincoln St.

Days open: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Bowles C. Ford Pool

Location: 1900 Stiles Ave

Days open: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Haven Pool

Location: 511 Dillon Ave.

Days open: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Jenkins Pool

Location: 1800 E. DeRenne Ave

Days open: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

W. W. Law Pool

Location: 900 e. Bolton St.

Days open: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Shuman Pool

Location: 425 E. Goebel Ave

Days open: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Tompkins Pool

Location: 2319 Ogeechee Rd.

Days open: Monday, Wednesday and Friday