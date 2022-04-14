SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is rapidly approaching and with that people are getting ready to go swimming in Savannah. But, when do the public swimming pools actually open and where are they?
The public swimming pools in Savannah open on May 21 and they are open until July 30, but the days they are open vary depending on the pool.
The following is a list of all of the pools, where they can be found and what days they are open. Please note that you must register with the pools in order to participate in any activities at each pool.
Pool hours are 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information on the City of Savannah’s swimming pools along with swimming lesson information and more you can click the link here.
Brock Pool
Location: 1814 Stratford St.
Days open: Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Daffin Pool
Location: 1301 E. Victory Dr.
Days open: Monday through Saturday
Delaware Pool
Location: 1815 Lincoln St.
Days open: Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Bowles C. Ford Pool
Location: 1900 Stiles Ave
Days open: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Haven Pool
Location: 511 Dillon Ave.
Days open: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Jenkins Pool
Location: 1800 E. DeRenne Ave
Days open: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
W. W. Law Pool
Location: 900 e. Bolton St.
Days open: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Shuman Pool
Location: 425 E. Goebel Ave
Days open: Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Tompkins Pool
Location: 2319 Ogeechee Rd.
Days open: Monday, Wednesday and Friday