SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weather may have put a damper on this week’s festivities but that doesn’t mean the weekend will be a wash too. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah that you can go to.
Walk Run Swim Fly by Jennifer Nolan
When: Friday, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 215 Bull St.
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.
Stranger Things 80’s Dance party
When: Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m.
Where: Totally Awesome Bar
Price: Free
More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.
Lucas Centennial Summer: The Godfather
When: Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m.
Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts
Price: $8 general admission
More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.
A Stage of One’s Own: A Night of Poetry
When: Saturday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Nomad Society
Price: Sliding Scale Donations from $5 to $10 per person
More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Books, Bikes, and Badges Block Party
When: Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 905 Collat Ave.
Price: Free
More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Renegade Paws Rescue at Moonlight Market
When: Saturday, July 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 7 Rathborne Rd.
Price: Free to attend
More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Fire & Wine
When: Saturday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can by found by clicking or tapping the link here.
Guardians of the Jukebox – A Tribute to the 1980’s MTV Era
When: Saturday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 3016 East Victory Dr.
Price: Tickets start at $20 per person.
More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.
Mimosa Fest Savannah
When: Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Barrelhouse South
Price: Tickets start at $15
More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.
Romance Book Club
When: Sunday, July 17 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Where: E. Shaver Bookseller
Price: Free to attend but you must RSVP.
More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.