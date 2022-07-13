SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weather may have put a damper on this week’s festivities but that doesn’t mean the weekend will be a wash too. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah that you can go to.

Walk Run Swim Fly by Jennifer Nolan

When: Friday, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 215 Bull St.

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.

Stranger Things 80’s Dance party

When: Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

Where: Totally Awesome Bar

Price: Free

More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.

Lucas Centennial Summer: The Godfather

When: Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts

Price: $8 general admission

More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.

A Stage of One’s Own: A Night of Poetry

When: Saturday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Nomad Society

Price: Sliding Scale Donations from $5 to $10 per person

More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Books, Bikes, and Badges Block Party

When: Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 905 Collat Ave.

Price: Free

More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Renegade Paws Rescue at Moonlight Market

When: Saturday, July 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 7 Rathborne Rd.

Price: Free to attend

More information can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Fire & Wine

When: Saturday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can by found by clicking or tapping the link here.

Guardians of the Jukebox – A Tribute to the 1980’s MTV Era

When: Saturday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 3016 East Victory Dr.

Price: Tickets start at $20 per person.

More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.

Mimosa Fest Savannah

When: Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Barrelhouse South

Price: Tickets start at $15

More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.

Romance Book Club

When: Sunday, July 17 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Where: E. Shaver Bookseller

Price: Free to attend but you must RSVP.

More information can be found by clicking or tapping the link here.