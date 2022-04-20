SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is coming soon and with that, it’s time to figure out what your plans are. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in Savannah this weekend to help you with your planning.

Eka Earth’s Global Earth Celebration

When: Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24

Where: Forsyth Park, Tybee Island, Daffin Park

Price: Admission is donation-based.

A link to more information can be found here.

Earth Day Bingo

When: Friday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: $5 parking

A link to more information can be found here.

Actions for the Earth

When: Friday, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: $5 parking

A link to more information can be found here.

Earth Day Plogging Run/Walk

When: Saturday, April 23 at 7 a.m.

Where: Daffin Park

Price: A price is not listed on the event page.

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Forsyth Farmers Market

When: Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free to attend

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival 2022

When: Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Admission is free.

A link to more information can be found here.

Meet Your Ecosystem

When: Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: $5 parking

A link to more information can be found here.

2022 Bug Fest

When: Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Savannah Children’s Museum

Price: $10 for all attendees over 18 months

A link to more information can be found here.

Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle Craft

When: Saturday, April 23 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: $2 admission, $5 parking

A link to more information can be found here.

Women Takeover Wormsloe

When: Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Wormsloe Historic Site

Price: $2-$10

A link to more information can be found here.

Earth Day Savannah: 100% Savannah

When: Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Live Oak Park, Joseph Tribble Park and Tatemville Community Center

Price: A price is not listed on the event page.

A link to more information can be found here.

SLAM – Savannah Local Artists Market

When: Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salvation Army Community Center

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

A link to more information can be found here.

Creature Feature: Virginia Opossum

When: Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: $5 parking

A link to more information can be found here.

Sunday Brunch Market

When: Sunday, April 24 at 11 a.m.

Where: 535 E 39th St

Price: A price is not listed on the event page.

A link to more information can be found here.

Neighborhood Plant Swap

When: Sunday, April 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Daffin Park

Price: Free to attend

A link to more information can be found here.

Farm Picnic 2022

When: Sunday, April 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Old Dairy Farm, 2500 Tennessee Avenue

Price: $25 for children, $45 for adults. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

A link to more information can be found here.

Story Under the Stars

When: Sunday, April 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free to attend

A link to more information can be found here.