SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is coming soon and with that, it’s time to figure out what your plans are. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in Savannah this weekend to help you with your planning.
Eka Earth’s Global Earth Celebration
When: Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24
Where: Forsyth Park, Tybee Island, Daffin Park
Price: Admission is donation-based.
A link to more information can be found here.
Earth Day Bingo
When: Friday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: $5 parking
A link to more information can be found here.
Actions for the Earth
When: Friday, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: $5 parking
A link to more information can be found here.
Earth Day Plogging Run/Walk
When: Saturday, April 23 at 7 a.m.
Where: Daffin Park
Price: A price is not listed on the event page.
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
Forsyth Farmers Market
When: Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free to attend
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival 2022
When: Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Admission is free.
A link to more information can be found here.
Meet Your Ecosystem
When: Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: $5 parking
A link to more information can be found here.
2022 Bug Fest
When: Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Savannah Children’s Museum
Price: $10 for all attendees over 18 months
A link to more information can be found here.
Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle Craft
When: Saturday, April 23 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: $2 admission, $5 parking
A link to more information can be found here.
Women Takeover Wormsloe
When: Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Wormsloe Historic Site
Price: $2-$10
A link to more information can be found here.
Earth Day Savannah: 100% Savannah
When: Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Live Oak Park, Joseph Tribble Park and Tatemville Community Center
Price: A price is not listed on the event page.
A link to more information can be found here.
SLAM – Savannah Local Artists Market
When: Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salvation Army Community Center
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
A link to more information can be found here.
Creature Feature: Virginia Opossum
When: Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: $5 parking
A link to more information can be found here.
Sunday Brunch Market
When: Sunday, April 24 at 11 a.m.
Where: 535 E 39th St
Price: A price is not listed on the event page.
A link to more information can be found here.
Neighborhood Plant Swap
When: Sunday, April 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Daffin Park
Price: Free to attend
A link to more information can be found here.
Farm Picnic 2022
When: Sunday, April 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Old Dairy Farm, 2500 Tennessee Avenue
Price: $25 for children, $45 for adults. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
A link to more information can be found here.
Story Under the Stars
When: Sunday, April 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free to attend
A link to more information can be found here.