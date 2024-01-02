SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some netizens on Reddit have opened the conversation to the occasional sour smell that engulfs downtown Savannah.

The original poster commented:

“Just got back to town and as driving over the bridge we were hit by this overwhelming smell. It’s awful. So intense especially downtown. What the hell is going on?”

One commenter explains “Rotten eggs? It’s the swamp, Open sewer? It’s the paper mill,” and they may be on to something.

The International Paper Mill is located on the northwest side of the city on the Savannah River, and paper manufacturers are not known for smelling fresh.

The smell these facilities release comes from a technique called kraft pulping, which is the way of using heat and added chemicals to turn wood chips into the paper we use daily.

Total reduced sulfur, TRS, gases are produced in this process which can be described as smelling like:

Rotten eggs

Rotten cabbage

This odor can change in intensity depending on temperature, wind direction and processing techniques.

As a swamp town, Savannah’s beautiful and diverse ecosystem comes with a smell.

Also described as rotten eggs, this comes from the decay of plants which releases the colorless gas hydrogen sulfide, hence the smell.

Hydrogen sulfide

In the oil, mining, tanning, paper and rayon industries, this infamous chemical compound is essential in the manufacturing process.

This gas poses a low risk at lower levels, with some irritation of the eyes nose and throat, but at higher levels, it can cause shock, convulsions, coma and death, according to the CDC.

You can also find hydrogen sulfide in some of the smelliest places known to man like: