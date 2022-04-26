SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – May is just around the corner and soon, the weekend will be too. Here’s a list of things happening in Savannah this weekend to help you plan for the days ahead.
Arbor Day Tree Hike
When: Friday, April 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.
Friday Night at the Beach : Spoken Word and Sound Healing
When: Friday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 502 East Harris Street
Price: $25
Bottles and Cans at The Rail Pub
When: Friday, April 29 starting at 6 p.m.
Where: The Rail Pub
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
TRIBUTE – a celebration of The Allman Brothers Band
When: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.
Where: 3016 East Victory Drive
Price: Tickets start at $25
Run For Wishes Savannah
When: Saturday, April 30 at 8:30 a.m.
Where: Isle of Hope
Price: Starting at $35
Forsyth Farmers Market
When: Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free to attend
Fairy and Gnome Festival
When: Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m.
Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center
Price: Tickets are the price of general admission.
City Nature Challenge
When: Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.
Spring Gift Market
When: Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Service Brewing
Price: Free admission
Retreat Yo’Self 2022
When: Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Cohen’s Retreat
Price: $25 per person
Adopt a Shelter Pet Day!
When: Saturday, April 30 at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: Free to attend.
Spring Festival for Beltane
When: Saturday, April 30 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 305 East 38th Street
Price: Free
Fire and Wine
When: Saturday, April 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café
Price: No price is listed to attend, wine will be half off and s’mores kits will be available for purchase.
Ignite Women Unleashed
When: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m.
Where: Sanctuary of Praise Christian Assembly
Price: $25 per person
Aaron Lewis: Frayed at Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour
When: Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m.
Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $31
Disney Trivia
When: Sunday, May 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Where: B&D Burgers
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Backpack of Power
When: Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1
Where: Savannah Children’s Theater
Price: Tickets are up to $17 a person
