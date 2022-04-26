SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – May is just around the corner and soon, the weekend will be too. Here’s a list of things happening in Savannah this weekend to help you plan for the days ahead.

Arbor Day Tree Hike

When: Friday, April 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.

Friday Night at the Beach : Spoken Word and Sound Healing

When: Friday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 502 East Harris Street

Price: $25

Bottles and Cans at The Rail Pub

When: Friday, April 29 starting at 6 p.m.

Where: The Rail Pub

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

TRIBUTE – a celebration of The Allman Brothers Band

When: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: 3016 East Victory Drive

Price: Tickets start at $25

Run For Wishes Savannah

When: Saturday, April 30 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Isle of Hope

Price: Starting at $35

Forsyth Farmers Market

When: Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free to attend

Fairy and Gnome Festival

When: Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center

Price: Tickets are the price of general admission.

City Nature Challenge

When: Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.

Spring Gift Market

When: Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing

Price: Free admission

Retreat Yo’Self 2022

When: Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Cohen’s Retreat

Price: $25 per person

Adopt a Shelter Pet Day!

When: Saturday, April 30 at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: Free to attend.

Spring Festival for Beltane

When: Saturday, April 30 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 305 East 38th Street

Price: Free

Fire and Wine

When: Saturday, April 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café

Price: No price is listed to attend, wine will be half off and s’mores kits will be available for purchase.

Ignite Women Unleashed

When: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m.

Where: Sanctuary of Praise Christian Assembly

Price: $25 per person

Aaron Lewis: Frayed at Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour

When: Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $31

Disney Trivia

When: Sunday, May 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: B&D Burgers

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Backpack of Power

When: Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1

Where: Savannah Children’s Theater

Price: Tickets are up to $17 a person

