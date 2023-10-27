SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There’s so much this weekend to look forward to, so make sure you don’t miss out!

Until Nov. 5, the fair features rides, a Jurassic Kingdom show, pig races, Magic Marc, chainsaw art, an adventure circus, a petting zoo and a stingray encounter.

When: Oct. 26th through Nov. 5th

Where: 105 Fort Argyle Road

Savannah, GA 31419

Price: $1.50 per ride ticket, $28 for 20 tickets and $65 for 50 tickets

Unlimited rides: Before midnight Friday $25 and after $30

SO….Do you dare enter the WEB???? Come & experience this year’s newest FRIGHTFEST- NIGHTMARE AT THE CLOWNVILLE SLAUGHTERHOUSE!

When: Friday and Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

Where: 3307 Grantham Road, Jesup, GA 31546

Price: $17 online and $20 at the gate

Put on your most creative Halloween costume and party! Witness jaw-dropping performances by Kaleidoscope Circus stilt walkers, character actors and cirque-style fire artists dressed in scary Halloween costumes.

When: Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: Electric Moon Skytop Lounge (Plant Riverside District), 400 W. River Street, Savannah, GA

Price: $30 at the door

Pick up a free tree for your yard and learn all about the benefits of growing our urban forest. There will be over 13 species of native and fruit with kid-friendly fun, 1 tree per person.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Tricentennial Park, MLK Jr Blvd at Louisville Rd, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

This is a festival with live music, vendors, food, art workshops, speakers and youth activities to bring together the community.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Daffin Heights Garden, 1712 E. 58th Street

Calling all skaters and skate enthusiasts for a day of roller and inline skating with DJs, vendors, Halloween slushies, merch and more! All experience levels are welcome.

When: Saturday from Noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Two Tides Brewing Co., 12 West 41st Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Join us for the first annual Pizza Fest! We have teamed up with some epic pizza people to deliver you a food festival unlike any other! Slices from Hop Atomica, Big Bon, The Pizza Club, and others!

When: Saturday from Noon to 9 p.m.

Where: 535 East 39th Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: All-day slices $40, and all-day slices + booze $50

Happy Halloween! Bring your ghouls and goblins to trick down River Street and get a treat from participating businesses.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Savannah’s Waterfront (1 W River Street)

Price: Free

A spooktacular art market featuring local vendors, live music, tricks and treats, food trucks, and a special showing of classic horror films!

When: Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Clayer & Co., 415 Bonaventure Rd

Price: Free

Experience the heart and soul of Mexican culture with an array of thrilling attractions. Savor Mexican cuisine, wander through the Day of the Dead altar exhibits, dance, sing, and more!

When: Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Tanger Outlets, 200 Tanger Drive, Pooler, GA

Price: Free

Pumpkin Contest: Bring your own pumpkin or purchase one at the event. They’ll have everything you need to carve and decorate! Spooky Treats Contest: Bring your best spooky or fall-themed treat!

When: Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Ridgewood Park, E. 66th Street and Atlantic Ave.

Price: $10 for pumpkin with carving kit

The special services will combine sermons and liturgy with the themes and music from popular Broadway shows. This Sunday is The Addams Family!

When: Sunday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Asbury Memorial Church, 1008 Henry St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free