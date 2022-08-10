SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — School has started back and everyone is coping with that in their own ways. However, Savannah still has plenty of distractions for you to enjoy on the weekends so that you don’t have to think about the classes to come (be you a parent, student or teacher.)

Fiddle Tune Friday: Whiskey Before Breakfast

When: Friday, August 12 at 2 p.m.

Where: Savannah Guitar Lutherie & Mercantile

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Campfire Night

When: Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Lucas Centennial Summer: Dirty Dancing

When: Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts

Price: Maximum of $8

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Wheelie Good Dog Treats 1 Year Anniversary

When: Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Wheelie Good Dog Treats

Price: Free to attend

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Tree Identification Hike

When: Saturday, August 13 at 3 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Fire & Wine

When: Saturday, August 13 at 6 p.m.

Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Myrtle & Rose Sunday Jazz Brunch

When: Sunday, August 14 at 11 a.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Drag Brunch @ Moon River Brewing Co.

When: Sunday, August 14 at 12 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Co.

Price: $45 per person

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Disney Summer Classics: Encanto

When: Sunday, August 14 at 3 p.m

Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts

Price: $8 maximum, free for kids 12 and under.

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Trivia in the Beer Garden

When: Sunday, August 14 at 6 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information about this event can be found through the link here.