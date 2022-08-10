SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — School has started back and everyone is coping with that in their own ways. However, Savannah still has plenty of distractions for you to enjoy on the weekends so that you don’t have to think about the classes to come (be you a parent, student or teacher.)
Fiddle Tune Friday: Whiskey Before Breakfast
When: Friday, August 12 at 2 p.m.
Where: Savannah Guitar Lutherie & Mercantile
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information about this event can be found through the link here.
Campfire Night
When: Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5
More information about this event can be found through the link here.
Lucas Centennial Summer: Dirty Dancing
When: Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m.
Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts
Price: Maximum of $8
More information about this event can be found through the link here.
Wheelie Good Dog Treats 1 Year Anniversary
When: Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Wheelie Good Dog Treats
Price: Free to attend
More information about this event can be found through the link here.
Tree Identification Hike
When: Saturday, August 13 at 3 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5
More information about this event can be found through the link here.
Fire & Wine
When: Saturday, August 13 at 6 p.m.
Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information about this event can be found through the link here.
Myrtle & Rose Sunday Jazz Brunch
When: Sunday, August 14 at 11 a.m.
Where: Plant Riverside District
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information about this event can be found through the link here.
Drag Brunch @ Moon River Brewing Co.
When: Sunday, August 14 at 12 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Co.
Price: $45 per person
More information about this event can be found through the link here.
Disney Summer Classics: Encanto
When: Sunday, August 14 at 3 p.m
Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts
Price: $8 maximum, free for kids 12 and under.
More information about this event can be found through the link here.
Trivia in the Beer Garden
When: Sunday, August 14 at 6 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information about this event can be found through the link here.