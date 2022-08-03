SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is coming to a close and the school year is only starting but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Here are some great things to go to in Savannah this weekend.

If you have an event coming up in Savannah on a weekend, be sure to send the details to digital@wsav.com so that it can be added to upcoming lists.

“Entanglements” a Duo Exhibition by Matt Toole & Ruth Sykes – Opening Reception

When: Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Sulfur Studios

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information about the event can be found through the link here.

20th-anniversary celebration

When: Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Savannah Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $50.08

More information about the event can be found through the link here.

First Friday for Folk Music

When: Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Savannah

Price: $10 per person

More information about the event can be found through the link here.

August First Friday

When: Friday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m.

Where: Two Tides Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information about the event can be found through the link here.

Ready Set Go Back To School Expo

When: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 400 E Broad St.

Price: No price is listed on the event page

More information about the event can be found through the link here.

Guided Wine Tasting Experience

When: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 208 Wine Bar

Price: $75 per person

More information about the event can be found through the link here.

Southeast Crab Feast

When: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.

Where: 1850 East Montgomery Cross Rd.

Price: Starts at $15 for kids, $29 for adults

More information about the event can be found through the link here.

Pokémon TCG Weekly @ Jolly Goblin!

When: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Jolly Goblin Games

Price: $10 entry fee

More information about the event can be found through the link here.

Jamaican Me Crazy Tiki Party!

When: Sunday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: B&D Burgers Congress

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information about the event can be found through the link here.

Meet the Reptiles

When: Sunday, Aug. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5

More information can be found through the link here.

VOICES from Beyond: Swinging into the Season

When: Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.

Where: Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance

Price: Tickets start at $38

More information can be found through the link here.

Movies in the Park | The Goonies

When: Sunday, Aug. 7 at 8:45 p.m.

Where: MLK Park, Plant Riverside

Price: Free

More information can be found through the link here.