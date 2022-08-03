SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is coming to a close and the school year is only starting but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Here are some great things to go to in Savannah this weekend.
“Entanglements” a Duo Exhibition by Matt Toole & Ruth Sykes – Opening Reception
When: Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Sulfur Studios
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
20th-anniversary celebration
When: Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.
Where: The Savannah Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $50.08
First Friday for Folk Music
When: Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: First Presbyterian Church of Savannah
Price: $10 per person
August First Friday
When: Friday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m.
Where: Two Tides Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Ready Set Go Back To School Expo
When: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: 400 E Broad St.
Price: No price is listed on the event page
Guided Wine Tasting Experience
When: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 208 Wine Bar
Price: $75 per person
Southeast Crab Feast
When: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.
Where: 1850 East Montgomery Cross Rd.
Price: Starts at $15 for kids, $29 for adults
Pokémon TCG Weekly @ Jolly Goblin!
When: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Jolly Goblin Games
Price: $10 entry fee
Jamaican Me Crazy Tiki Party!
When: Sunday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: B&D Burgers Congress
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Meet the Reptiles
When: Sunday, Aug. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5
VOICES from Beyond: Swinging into the Season
When: Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.
Where: Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance
Price: Tickets start at $38
Movies in the Park | The Goonies
When: Sunday, Aug. 7 at 8:45 p.m.
Where: MLK Park, Plant Riverside
Price: Free
