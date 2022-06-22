SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is finally here and Savannah has a lot to offer, whether you’re looking to enjoy the heat or avoid it. Here’s a list of 10 things you can do this weekend — some with the family, some with friends and some, even with Fido.

MHP Fit Dog Walk

When: Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: There is an entry fee of $5

More information can be found through the link here.

Improv Weekend with special guest, Ben Rameaka

When: Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: Front Porch Improv

Price: Tickets start at $8 to view online and $16 to view in person

More information can be found through the link here.

Creature Feature: Cecropia Moth

When: Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Free to attend but parking is $5

More information can be found through the link here.

2nd annual BBQ Cook-off

When: Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Chatham Parkway Toyota

Price: Free to attend

More information can be found through the link here.

Stonewall Block Party and FCPC Anniversary

When: Saturday, June 25 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Where: Bull Street between E 31st and E 33rd streets

Price: Free to attend

More information can be found through the link here.

Soigne Open Mic and Poetry Slam

When: Saturday, June 25 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Eb Social Hall

Price: $8 to $15, depending on if you are participating or just watching.

More information can be found through the link here.

Pride Party on the Islands

When: Saturday, June 25 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Bogeys Sports Bar & Mini Golf

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

Dog Days of Summer with Renegade Paw Rescue at Finches Sandwiches and Sundries

When: Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Finches Sandwiches and Sundries

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

Matthew Reardon Center for Autism Fundraiser at Starland Yard

When: Sunday, June 26 from 12 to 9 p.m.

Where: Starland Yard

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

Deep Summer Block Party

When: Sunday, June 26 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

Price: Free to attend but registration is required.

More information can be found through the link here.