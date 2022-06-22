SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is finally here and Savannah has a lot to offer, whether you’re looking to enjoy the heat or avoid it. Here’s a list of 10 things you can do this weekend — some with the family, some with friends and some, even with Fido.
MHP Fit Dog Walk
When: Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: There is an entry fee of $5
More information can be found through the link here.
Improv Weekend with special guest, Ben Rameaka
When: Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m.
Where: Front Porch Improv
Price: Tickets start at $8 to view online and $16 to view in person
More information can be found through the link here.
Creature Feature: Cecropia Moth
When: Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Free to attend but parking is $5
More information can be found through the link here.
2nd annual BBQ Cook-off
When: Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Chatham Parkway Toyota
Price: Free to attend
More information can be found through the link here.
Stonewall Block Party and FCPC Anniversary
When: Saturday, June 25 from 3 to 10 p.m.
Where: Bull Street between E 31st and E 33rd streets
Price: Free to attend
More information can be found through the link here.
Soigne Open Mic and Poetry Slam
When: Saturday, June 25 from 7 to 11 p.m.
Where: Eb Social Hall
Price: $8 to $15, depending on if you are participating or just watching.
More information can be found through the link here.
Pride Party on the Islands
When: Saturday, June 25 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Bogeys Sports Bar & Mini Golf
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
Dog Days of Summer with Renegade Paw Rescue at Finches Sandwiches and Sundries
When: Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Finches Sandwiches and Sundries
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
Matthew Reardon Center for Autism Fundraiser at Starland Yard
When: Sunday, June 26 from 12 to 9 p.m.
Where: Starland Yard
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
Deep Summer Block Party
When: Sunday, June 26 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Where: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum
Price: Free to attend but registration is required.
More information can be found through the link here.