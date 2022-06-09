SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you’re here for a few days or you’re a local, there’s always something new you can do in the city. Here’s a look at some events that are happening over the weekend in Savannah to help you choose.
The 70’s Show
When: All weekend
Where: Historic Savannah Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $50.08 for adults and $25 for those under 18.
Kids Summer Camp – Open Studio
When: Friday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Painting With a Twist
Price: $45 per person
Community Thrift Sale
When: Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Frank G. Murray Community Center of Wilmington Island
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Goat Yoga Savannah
When: Saturday, June 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Islands Farmers’ Market
Price: $30.75
A.U.R.A. Fest 2022
When: Saturday, June 11 from 12:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Where: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum
Price: $45 per person in advance, $55 per person at the door
Sit in Sessions: Festival
When: Saturday, June 11 from 2 to 10 p.m.
Where: Cohen’s Retreat
Price: Free
DIY PRIDE: Tie-Dye Party!
When: Saturday, June 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: $25 per person
Papa Bear Card Craft
When: Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5
Beads & Brews
When: Sunday, June 12 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Service Brewing
Price: $25 per person
Disney Summer Classics: Moana
When: Sunday, June 12 at 3 p.m.
Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts
Price: $5 for SCAD cardholders, $8 for general admission and free for children 12 and under
Trivia in the Beer Garden
When: Sunday, June 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
