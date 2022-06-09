SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you’re here for a few days or you’re a local, there’s always something new you can do in the city. Here’s a look at some events that are happening over the weekend in Savannah to help you choose.

The 70’s Show

When: All weekend

Where: Historic Savannah Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $50.08 for adults and $25 for those under 18.

Kids Summer Camp – Open Studio

When: Friday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Painting With a Twist

Price: $45 per person

Community Thrift Sale

When: Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Frank G. Murray Community Center of Wilmington Island

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Goat Yoga Savannah

When: Saturday, June 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Islands Farmers’ Market

Price: $30.75

A.U.R.A. Fest 2022

When: Saturday, June 11 from 12:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

Price: $45 per person in advance, $55 per person at the door

Sit in Sessions: Festival

When: Saturday, June 11 from 2 to 10 p.m.

Where: Cohen’s Retreat

Price: Free

DIY PRIDE: Tie-Dye Party!

When: Saturday, June 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: $25 per person

Papa Bear Card Craft

When: Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5

Beads & Brews

When: Sunday, June 12 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing

Price: $25 per person

Disney Summer Classics: Moana

When: Sunday, June 12 at 3 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts

Price: $5 for SCAD cardholders, $8 for general admission and free for children 12 and under

Trivia in the Beer Garden

When: Sunday, June 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

