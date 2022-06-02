SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — June is finally here and many who have been waiting for summer in Savannah are rejoicing because of it. Others are cringing at the thought of going out in the heat.

Regardless of if you enjoy the weather or are looking to stay indoors, this list of things happening this weekend in the city will surely help you find something to do.

First Friday Downtown

When: Friday, June 3 starting at 3 p.m.

Where: Mars Theatre

Price: Free to attend, though tickets to the show start at $25

For more information you can click the link here.

June First Friday Festivities at Sulfur Studios

When: Friday, June 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Sulfer Studios

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

For more information you can click the link here.

Starlandia Turns Seven!

When: Friday, June 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Starlandia Supply

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

For more information you can click the link here.

Paint the Stigma

When: Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 1579 Grove Point Road

Price: $35 without equipment and $25 with equipment

You’ll want to book ahead if you plan to attend. More information can be found through the link here.

Renegade Rescue Brew Party

When: Saturday, June 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Southbound brewing company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

For more information you can click the link here.

Bill Forness- Tribute to Johnny Cash

When: Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Savannah Elks 183

Price: Tickets are $20

For more information you can click the link here.

Renegade Paws Rescue Charity Yard Sale

When: Sunday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 1218 Waters Avenue

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

For more information you can click the link here.

Creature Feature: Cecropia Moth

When: Sunday, June 5 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.

For more information you can click the link here.

Trivia in the Beer Garden

When: Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

For more information you can click the link here.

Sunday Gospel Live

When: Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price: Tickets start at $49

For more information you can click the link here.