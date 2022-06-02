SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — June is finally here and many who have been waiting for summer in Savannah are rejoicing because of it. Others are cringing at the thought of going out in the heat.
Regardless of if you enjoy the weather or are looking to stay indoors, this list of things happening this weekend in the city will surely help you find something to do.
First Friday Downtown
When: Friday, June 3 starting at 3 p.m.
Where: Mars Theatre
Price: Free to attend, though tickets to the show start at $25
For more information you can click the link here.
June First Friday Festivities at Sulfur Studios
When: Friday, June 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Sulfer Studios
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
For more information you can click the link here.
Starlandia Turns Seven!
When: Friday, June 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Starlandia Supply
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
For more information you can click the link here.
Paint the Stigma
When: Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: 1579 Grove Point Road
Price: $35 without equipment and $25 with equipment
You’ll want to book ahead if you plan to attend. More information can be found through the link here.
Renegade Rescue Brew Party
When: Saturday, June 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Southbound brewing company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
For more information you can click the link here.
Bill Forness- Tribute to Johnny Cash
When: Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m.
Where: The Savannah Elks 183
Price: Tickets are $20
For more information you can click the link here.
Renegade Paws Rescue Charity Yard Sale
When: Sunday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 1218 Waters Avenue
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
For more information you can click the link here.
Creature Feature: Cecropia Moth
When: Sunday, June 5 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.
For more information you can click the link here.
Trivia in the Beer Garden
When: Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
For more information you can click the link here.
Sunday Gospel Live
When: Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m.
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price: Tickets start at $49
For more information you can click the link here.