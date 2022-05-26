SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is almost here and that means Savannah’s weather is nearly perfect for some exploration and fun. It’ll be mostly sunny, according to Storm Team 3’s forecast, so get ready to enjoy that weather with this list of events happening this weekend in Savannah.

Kane Brown concert

When: Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

More information can be found through the link here.

Memorial Kickoff with Waka Flocka Flame at Elan

When: Friday, May 27 at 10 p.m.

Where: Elan Nightclub

Price: Tickets start at $35

Visit the link here for details.

Archery at Skidaway

When: Saturday, May 28 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 and the event itself is $10 per person.=

More information can be found through the link here.

Canal Trail Work Day

When: Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.

Where: Savannah-Ogeechee Canal Museum and Nature Center

Price: No price is listed on the event page

More information can be found through the link here.

Bonaventure Cemetery After Hours: Bones, Buzzards & Beyond

When: Saturday, May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Bonaventure Cemetery

Price: $44.95 per person

Click or tap the link here for details.

Graphic Novel Book Club

When: Sunday, May 29 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

Where: E Shaver Bookseller

Price: Free to attend but you must RSVP (and you should probably read the book, “Kusama: The Graphic Novel” by Elisa Macellari)

More information can be found through the link here.

Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial

When: Sunday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Emmet Park

Price: No price is listed. Remember to bring your own chair.

More information can be found through the link here.

Concert: Erykah Badu with JaRule & Musiq

When: Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price: Tickets start at $79

Additional details can be found through the link here.

Play: “Susie King Taylor: ‘What a Wonderful Revolution!'”

When: Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at 3 p.m.

Where: The Savannah Theatre

Price: $26, save $5 with the code “SUSIE”

More information can be found through the link here.

Play: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

When: All weekend

Where: Savannah Children’s Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $20

Visit the link here for more information.