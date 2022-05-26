SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is almost here and that means Savannah’s weather is nearly perfect for some exploration and fun. It’ll be mostly sunny, according to Storm Team 3’s forecast, so get ready to enjoy that weather with this list of events happening this weekend in Savannah.
Kane Brown concert
When: Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
More information can be found through the link here.
Memorial Kickoff with Waka Flocka Flame at Elan
When: Friday, May 27 at 10 p.m.
Where: Elan Nightclub
Price: Tickets start at $35
Visit the link here for details.
Archery at Skidaway
When: Saturday, May 28 from 9 to 10 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 and the event itself is $10 per person.=
More information can be found through the link here.
Canal Trail Work Day
When: Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.
Where: Savannah-Ogeechee Canal Museum and Nature Center
Price: No price is listed on the event page
More information can be found through the link here.
Bonaventure Cemetery After Hours: Bones, Buzzards & Beyond
When: Saturday, May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Bonaventure Cemetery
Price: $44.95 per person
Click or tap the link here for details.
Graphic Novel Book Club
When: Sunday, May 29 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.
Where: E Shaver Bookseller
Price: Free to attend but you must RSVP (and you should probably read the book, “Kusama: The Graphic Novel” by Elisa Macellari)
More information can be found through the link here.
Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial
When: Sunday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Emmet Park
Price: No price is listed. Remember to bring your own chair.
More information can be found through the link here.
Concert: Erykah Badu with JaRule & Musiq
When: Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m.
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price: Tickets start at $79
Additional details can be found through the link here.
Play: “Susie King Taylor: ‘What a Wonderful Revolution!'”
When: Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at 3 p.m.
Where: The Savannah Theatre
Price: $26, save $5 with the code “SUSIE”
More information can be found through the link here.
Play: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
When: All weekend
Where: Savannah Children’s Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $20
Visit the link here for more information.