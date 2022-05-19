SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The days are heating up in the South, and Savannah is no exception.
Here’s a list of things you can do this weekend, whether you’re looking to avoid the heat by staying indoors or up for braving the weather.
The forecast for this weekend can be found through the link here.
Painted Buntings
When: Friday, May 20, at 2 p.m.
Where: The Interpretive Center, Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.
More information can be found through the link here.
Savannah Jazz Annual Circle of Friends’ Gig
When: Friday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Savannah Station
Price: Tickets start at $85
Find more details through the link here.
Warrior Women Conference
When: Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. to Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m.
Where: The Seed Church
Price: Tickets start at $29 for students in grades 6 to 12 and $49 for adults
More information can be found through the link here.
Coffee and Tea with a Ranger
When: Saturday, May 21, at 8:30 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free
More information can be found through the link here.
Storytime at TCU
When: Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m.
Where: The Culturist Union
Price: No price is listed
Visit here for more information.
King of the HOG BBQ Competition
When: Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m.
Where: Savannah Harley-Davidson
Price: A price is not listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
BIPOC Makers Mini Market @ Abode
When: Saturday, May 21, at 12 p.m.
Where: Abode Studios
Price: A price is not listed on the event page.
Details can be found through the link here.
Fire Without Matches
When: Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 and the event is $5 per person. You must call the visitor center to sign up.
More information can be found through the link here.
2022 Rosé Soireé!!
When: Saturday, May 21, at 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Where: Savannah Wine Cellar
Price: $32 pre-register or $35 at the door
Visit the link here for details.
Breaking Benjamin
When: Saturday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price: Tickets start at $25.50 per person
More information can be found through the link here.
Biological Diversity
When: Sunday, May 22, at 10 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.
Click or tap the link here for additional information.
Songs of Home
When: Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah
Price: Tickets are $20
More information can be found through the link here.
Trivia in the Beer Garden
When: Sunday, May 22, at 6 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.