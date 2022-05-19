SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The days are heating up in the South, and Savannah is no exception.

Here’s a list of things you can do this weekend, whether you’re looking to avoid the heat by staying indoors or up for braving the weather.

The forecast for this weekend can be found through the link here.

Painted Buntings

When: Friday, May 20, at 2 p.m.

Where: The Interpretive Center, Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.

More information can be found through the link here.

Savannah Jazz Annual Circle of Friends’ Gig

When: Friday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Savannah Station

Price: Tickets start at $85

Find more details through the link here.

Warrior Women Conference

When: Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. to Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m.

Where: The Seed Church

Price: Tickets start at $29 for students in grades 6 to 12 and $49 for adults

More information can be found through the link here.

Coffee and Tea with a Ranger

When: Saturday, May 21, at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free

More information can be found through the link here.

Storytime at TCU

When: Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

Where: The Culturist Union

Price: No price is listed

Visit here for more information.

King of the HOG BBQ Competition

When: Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m.

Where: Savannah Harley-Davidson

Price: A price is not listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

BIPOC Makers Mini Market @ Abode

When: Saturday, May 21, at 12 p.m.

Where: Abode Studios

Price: A price is not listed on the event page.

Details can be found through the link here.

Fire Without Matches

When: Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 and the event is $5 per person. You must call the visitor center to sign up.

More information can be found through the link here.

2022 Rosé Soireé!!

When: Saturday, May 21, at 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Where: Savannah Wine Cellar

Price: $32 pre-register or $35 at the door

Visit the link here for details.

Breaking Benjamin

When: Saturday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price: Tickets start at $25.50 per person

More information can be found through the link here.

Biological Diversity

When: Sunday, May 22, at 10 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.

Click or tap the link here for additional information.

Songs of Home

When: Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah

Price: Tickets are $20

More information can be found through the link here.

Trivia in the Beer Garden

When: Sunday, May 22, at 6 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.