SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This first weekend of 2024 is full of music and delicious food to connect with the ones you love and start the year full of soul.

Fill your evening with acoustic music featuring Harry O’Donoghue, a master folksinger. Harry weaves and interconnects a pattern filled with history and culture, his songs telling the story of Ireland’s past and present.

When: Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church (520 Washington Ave.)

Price: $10 for General and $5 for SFMS members

Featuring Keith Sweat, don’t miss out on this night of R&B with legends like Tamar Braxton and SWV hosted by MC Light Foot!

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena (621 Stiles Avenue, Savannah, GA 31415)

Price: $47 to $150

All the soft rock fans can go through the golden ages of the genre in the 70s and 80s on a yacht.

Led by Captain Pete on keys and vocals, First Mate Cameron Love on guitar and vocals, and Activities Director Leona Love sharing percussion and lead vocal duties, the bow of the ship is stacked with harmonies and familiar melodies.

When: Friday at 9 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Victory North Savannah (2603 Whitaker Street Savannah, GA 31401)

Price: $20 – $33

Start your morning right with iconic Savannah Drag Queens who will sashay and shantay their way into your hearts.

When: Saturday with doors opening at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Coastal Empire Beer Co (79 Ross Rd Savannah, GA 31405)

Price: $10 to $15 at the door

Step into the Shipwreck Saloon for a chilling cocktail experience in the dead of night. The Pirates and Rum Experience is an interactive show where the dead tell their tales based on the real-life murders and legends of the Pirates of the South Seas.

When: Saturday at 10 p.m.

Where: Savannah Bottle Works (411 West Charlton Street Savannah, GA 31401)

Price: $45

Enjoy an art exhibit like no other with the work ranging in material expression and engaging the whole and the fragmented form in solitude or serene connection.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Laney Contemporary (1810 Mills B Lane Rd.)

Price: N/A

Swifties, unite! This candlelight show is for you as they will play through Taylor’s most popular songs surrounded by the glow of candles to make a multi-sensory musical experience.

When: Sunday at 6:60 p.m.

Where: The DeSoto (15 East Liberty Street)

Price: $38 – $62

With a Gullah-Geechee twist, Food Network chef Gina Capers Willis will create a soulful feast using fresh produce, meats and products from the Forsyth Farmers’ Market.

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Camp Villa Marie (6 Dolan Drive)

Price: $100 (Adults), $50 (6-12), Free (Under 5)

Trivia at Moon River Brewing

Weekly trivia! The top three teams will receive Moon River gift cards. Happy hour specials run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

When: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company (21 W. Bay Street)

Price: Free