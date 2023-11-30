SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Get off the couch and explore the town this weekend with a never-ending list of free community holiday events for everyone!

Stroll in the flickering light of luminaria lining the two-block courtyard, serenaded by Christmas melodies.

When: Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: City Market 219 W Bryan St. Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Celebrate local businesses in the neighborhood with new beer releases, cocktail specials, food and good vibes. Hot Mess Studio, Maia’s Makery, The Comeback Kid Vintage, Moody Lou and Greg’s Famous will all be in attendance.

When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Two Tides Brewing Co., 12 West 41st Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Santa is coming to town at this nighttime parade of lights on the island to bring in the holiday season.

When: Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Tybee Island Main Street, Tybrisa Street, Tybee Island, GA

Price: Free

Hit the ice with friends, family and coworkers to have some holiday fun.

When: Friday from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Savannah Civic Center, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave

Price: $12 (General), $8 (Youth under 12), $2 (Skate Rental)

This flash to the past 1969 tribute show is a show from the Florida band, Peace of Woodstock. Get your groove on as they pay tribute to the great music of that year!

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Avenue, Tybee Island, Georgia 31328

Price: $33

Experience what runners call “The South’s Toughest Bridge Run!” Face the challenge by running once, twice or three times over Savannah’s historic bridge to conquer the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run. Do you have what it takes?

When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

When: Hutchinson Island, Grand Prize of America Ave Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

New designer, loved designer, vintage designer, purses, shoes and accessories for men and women!

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Vendors on Victory, 2123 E Victory Drive

Price: Free

Take pictures with Santa and his North Pole crew while you take a narrated harbor sightseeing cruise. Kids can enter free with a donation of a new unwrapped toy which will be donated to the Greenbriar Children’s Center.

When: Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Savannah Riverboat Cruises, 9 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $38.52

Perfect for a family holiday outing, go to the North Pole and experience the origin story of the favorite red-nosed reindeer. Each ticket comes with SCT’s famous hot cocoa bar and the chance to meet Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

When: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Where: Savannah Children’s Theatre, 2160 E Victory Dr, Savannah, Georgia 31404

Price: $20 to $25

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Richmond Hill where there will be a gingerbread contest and lighting of the Christmas tree with live music and vendors.

When: Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: JF Gregory Park, 521 Cedar St, 31324 Richmond Hill, GA

Price: Free

‘Tis the season to get holiday shopping and support the animals! Join One Love Animal Rescue and Shuk in a holiday market. There will be artisan vendors with a percentage going to the One Love Animal Rescue Group.

When: Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Shuk, 1313 Habersham Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Trivia In The Beer Garden

Hosted by PubStar Entertainment! The top three teams receive Moon River Brewing Company gift cards. Trivia will be held indoors if rain is in the forecast.

When: Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company, 21 W. Bay Street

Price: Free