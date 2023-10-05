SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re looking for something spooky or something for the whole family to enjoy, there are plenty of events happening this weekend in Savannah.

TERROR VISION FRIGHT FEST

If you love horror movies and exciting cinema that scares you to the bone, grab a ticket to be thrilled all night.

When: Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m.

Where: Ben Tucker Theater, 201 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $22

Throughout the month will be this immersive event into the history of Savannah during the period of the deadly yellow fever. Meet the 1820 citizens of the time and walk in their shoes as they brave hard times before modern medicine.

When: All October, every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Davenport House Museum, 324 E State Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $21

Celebrate women on Broadway as the women of the Savannah Stage Company perform songs from shows like Chicago, Hamilton, Evita and more.

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave, Tybee Island

Price: $22

Arrrrrr! Are you ready for a parade that will have you hooked? Enjoy the crews as they sail the streets of Tybee to loot the food vendors and scarf down all the ale. Feel free to dress in the most skivvy-worthy attire.

When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Tybee Island Pirate Fest, 1 Tybrisa St, Tybee Island, Georgia 31328

Price: Free

Herbologist? Or love your greens? Join the Botanical Bash for a wide selection of plants and veggies, along with gardening classes and vendors.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Savannah Victory Gardens, 2500 Tennessee Ave, Savannah, GA 31404

Price: Free

Do you have the fastest wiener in Savannah? Test your furry friend’s speed to take home the grand prize, dachshunds and “Almost Weiner Dogs” are welcome to participate.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District, 400 West River Street Savannah, GA 31401\

Price: Race entry is $25

The Savannah Philharmonic & Savannah Philharmonic Chorus will bring the beauty of music to Forsyth Park, so grab your lawn chairs and enjoy. Don’t worry about food because local food trucks will be in attendance.

When: Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free

Get in for free and enjoy the arts for all Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Liberty, Beaufort and Jasper residents.

When: Sunday at noon

Where: SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd

Price: Free

RAKS ON THRIFT VINTAGE MARKET

Need some new, cute and interesting clothes that you won’t see on anyone else? With more than 20 vendors, grab some clothes and home decor at this pet and kid-friendly event.

When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Troupial, 9 W 43rd st

Price: Free