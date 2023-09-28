SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — From tattoos and Oktoberfest to cats and yoga, this weekend is jam-packed with events to cure your boredom.

Stop by and get tatted by tattoo artists from Ink Master and nationally known artists while enjoying some bizarre entertainment.

When: Friday, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Drive

Price: $25 day pass and $50 3-day pass

Want to have good tasty craft beer, with a warm pretzel after a long Friday? Stop by Moon River Brewing Company where there will be entertainment and a costume contest, and if you bring your dog, you get $1 off beer.

When: Friday – Tuesday

Where: Moon River Brewing Company, 21 W. Bay Street

Price: Free

Grab a free Benny & Jerry’s ice cream and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Bright Life along with raffle prizes and pet adoption available.

When: Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Bright Life Chiropractic, 2 Park of Commerce Blvd D, Savannah, GA 31405

Price: Free

Get ready to don your finest cocktail attire and step into a world of glamour, music and unity at the Southern Speakeasy Fashion Show. It will be an unforgettable evening of style and purpose in the heart of Savannah.

When: Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Bar, Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Donation

Love cats and yoga? Try them out together and gently meditate while the cutest cats play around you. If you make a connection, adopt a kitty as well.

When: Friday and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, 31406

Price: $15

In time for spooky season, hop on board and sail Savannah’s most haunted waterways. feel free to wear a costume and be scared to death!

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Savannah Marina, 606 Wilmington Island Rd., Savannah, GA 31410

Price: $55

Come together with the community to celebrate unity and peace no matter what you believe or what your background is. There will be vendors and food trucks in attendance at this peacebuilding event.

When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Daffin Park,1301 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31404

Price: Free