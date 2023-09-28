SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — From tattoos and Oktoberfest to cats and yoga, this weekend is jam-packed with events to cure your boredom.
2ND ANNUAL SAVANNAH TATTOO ARTS FESTIVAL
Stop by and get tatted by tattoo artists from Ink Master and nationally known artists while enjoying some bizarre entertainment.
When: Friday, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Drive
Price: $25 day pass and $50 3-day pass
OKTOBERFEST AT MOON RIVER BREWING
Want to have good tasty craft beer, with a warm pretzel after a long Friday? Stop by Moon River Brewing Company where there will be entertainment and a costume contest, and if you bring your dog, you get $1 off beer.
When: Friday – Tuesday
Where: Moon River Brewing Company, 21 W. Bay Street
Price: Free
BRIGHT LIFE CHIROPRACTIC 10TH BIRTHDAY BASH
Grab a free Benny & Jerry’s ice cream and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Bright Life along with raffle prizes and pet adoption available.
When: Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Bright Life Chiropractic, 2 Park of Commerce Blvd D, Savannah, GA 31405
Price: Free
ROARING 20S AND LOCAL FASHION AT WRUU SHOW
Get ready to don your finest cocktail attire and step into a world of glamour, music and unity at the Southern Speakeasy Fashion Show. It will be an unforgettable evening of style and purpose in the heart of Savannah.
When: Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Bar, Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard Savannah, GA 31401
Price: Donation
KITTEN YOGA
Love cats and yoga? Try them out together and gently meditate while the cutest cats play around you. If you make a connection, adopt a kitty as well.
When: Friday and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Where: 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, 31406
Price: $15
THE GHOST CRUISE
In time for spooky season, hop on board and sail Savannah’s most haunted waterways. feel free to wear a costume and be scared to death!
When: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Where: Savannah Marina, 606 Wilmington Island Rd., Savannah, GA 31410
Price: $55
SAVANNAH DAY OF PEACE: PEACE IN THE PARK
Come together with the community to celebrate unity and peace no matter what you believe or what your background is. There will be vendors and food trucks in attendance at this peacebuilding event.
When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Daffin Park,1301 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31404
Price: Free