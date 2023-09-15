SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are some exciting events happening this weekend that you do not want to miss out on.

Celebrate “El Grito De Independencia Mexicana” and Central American heritage with delicious food, live music and mariachi.

When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free

Ever wanted to ride an air balloon, at night under lasers with your family? Join in for live music, food vendors, kids zones, arts and crafts and more.

When: Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

Where: Coastal Discovery Museum, 70 Honey Horn Dr. SC 29926, Hilton Head Island

Price: $25

Love reggaeton and to move those hips? Join the party and listen to some of the best Latino artists.

When: Friday at 10 p.m.

Where: Elan Savannah, 301 Williamson Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $15 to $20

Spread pawsitivity with your pup with a 5K run along Lake Mayer and receive goods on the way. If you don’t have a dog, a local rescue organization in attendance can provide you with a running partner.

When: Saturday at 8 a.m.

Where: Guy Minick Park, 6726 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA 31406

Price: $30 to $40

Surround yourself with the color and vibrance of Hispanic culture this weekend as we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. Watch the parade and enjoy the festival with food, live music and, of course, dancing.

When: Saturday, Parade at 9 a.m. and Festival at 12 p.m.

Where: Parade, Broughton St Downtown, Festival, 201 Port St

Price: Free

Finally here is Oktoberfest, where you’ll find great music, beer, pretzels, lebkuchen cookies and more! Grab some handcrafted mugs and listen to music by Voodoo Soup.

When: Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing Company, 574 Indian St. Savannah

Price: Free

Wonder what goes on behind the aquarium? Join the UGA Marine professors on their morning rounds before waking up the turtles, fish and snakes.

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium, 20 Ocean Science Circle, Savannah, GA, 31411

Price: $12

The first Pop-up Vintage Market Day is here where there will be food trucks, vendors and entertainment.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Bull Street Estate Sales and Consignments, 1101 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah GA 31406

Price: Free

Get a tattoo and support our furry friends at the same time with all proceeds going to Renegade Paw Rescue. Bad Obsession Records will host tattooers from around the country who will create real designs for only the price of $50, $80 or $100.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Bad Obsession Records, 11215 Abercorn St, #7, Savannah, GA

Price: $50, $80 or $100.

STREET FOOD & POETRY FESTIVAL

Grab a lawn chair and a friend for live food, spoken word, performances, and art.

When: Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 3 Points Food Court, 409 Orchard St. Savannah, GA 31405

Price: Free

Spend your afternoon in a jazz session featuring Roger Moss and Grammy-nominated vocalist Stacie Orrico, to honor the golden age of jazz.

When: Sunday at 4 p.m.

Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave, Tybee Island

Price: $20