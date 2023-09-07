SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There will be plenty of free events to choose from this weekend.

To honor the fallen first responders of 9/11, Savannah will be hosting a block-style gathering including live music, vendors and race registration that will be on Saturday at 8 a.m.

When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. & (Run) Saturday at 8 a.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free event Friday, Run Registration $40 for non-DOD and $25 for DOD ID card holders

This class will allow you to create your own natural bath products with all-natural ingredients, including a cleaning bar and body oil.

When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 5501 Abercorn Street Suite C Savannah, GA 31405

Price: $30

This event is a festival to promote Black women in arts and entrepreneurship and women empowerment, including vendors, DJs, games, giveaways and good vibes.

When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Lot Across From W.W.Law, 909 Bolton St Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $5

This new play, inspired by Sweeney Todd, follows Dolores who lives in Manhattan, New York, under an abandoned subway tunnel as she tells her unforgettable story.

When: September 7 – 17 shows at 8 p.m.

Where: Savannah Repertory Theatre402 E Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $35 – $40

To celebrate harvest and match celebrations across Africa this time of year, the Savannah African Art Museum will be hosting a workshop with materials included to embrace African culture.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Savannah African Art Museum, 201 East 37th St. Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Ever wanted to be the main character in a horror movie? Then join the game to solve riddles cryptic codes while visiting some of Savannah’s most haunted places.

When: Saturday all-day

Where: 429 Bull Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $7.99

Now performing the Tango, is you! Get a free beginner tango and milonga lesson on the beach with no prior experience needed. Bring your own bottle and dance the night away.

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: 19th Street Tybee Island, GA 31328

Price: Free

This is for anyone beginning or on their meditation journey. You will be led through mindfulness techniques with chairs, blankets and mats provided.

When: Every Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Cosmic Corner, 305 East 38th Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

This special event is hosted by the Town of Thunderbolt and the Savannah Philharmonic to bring music to the streets. Plan to bring chairs, blankets and snacks for this community celebration of music.

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Thomson Park, 2821 River Drive, Thunderbolt, GA

Price: Free