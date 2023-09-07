SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There will be plenty of free events to choose from this weekend.
Patriot Day 5K Run
To honor the fallen first responders of 9/11, Savannah will be hosting a block-style gathering including live music, vendors and race registration that will be on Saturday at 8 a.m.
When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. & (Run) Saturday at 8 a.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free event Friday, Run Registration $40 for non-DOD and $25 for DOD ID card holders
Soap + Body Care Workshop
This class will allow you to create your own natural bath products with all-natural ingredients, including a cleaning bar and body oil.
When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 5501 Abercorn Street Suite C Savannah, GA 31405
Price: $30
#CareFreeBlackGirl CookOut Savannah
This event is a festival to promote Black women in arts and entrepreneurship and women empowerment, including vendors, DJs, games, giveaways and good vibes.
When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Lot Across From W.W.Law, 909 Bolton St Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $5
Empanada Loca
This new play, inspired by Sweeney Todd, follows Dolores who lives in Manhattan, New York, under an abandoned subway tunnel as she tells her unforgettable story.
When: September 7 – 17 shows at 8 p.m.
Where: Savannah Repertory Theatre402 E Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $35 – $40
Honoring and Celebrating African Crafting Traditions – Clay and Terracotta
To celebrate harvest and match celebrations across Africa this time of year, the Savannah African Art Museum will be hosting a workshop with materials included to embrace African culture.
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Savannah African Art Museum, 201 East 37th St. Savannah, GA 31401
Price: Free
Ghosts of Savannah: Haunting Stories Outdoor Escape Game
Ever wanted to be the main character in a horror movie? Then join the game to solve riddles cryptic codes while visiting some of Savannah’s most haunted places.
When: Saturday all-day
Where: 429 Bull Street Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $7.99
Tango on Tybee
Now performing the Tango, is you! Get a free beginner tango and milonga lesson on the beach with no prior experience needed. Bring your own bottle and dance the night away.
When: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Where: 19th Street Tybee Island, GA 31328
Price: Free
Mindfulness Meditation Group
This is for anyone beginning or on their meditation journey. You will be led through mindfulness techniques with chairs, blankets and mats provided.
When: Every Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Cosmic Corner, 305 East 38th Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Price: Free
Phil the Neighborhoods
This special event is hosted by the Town of Thunderbolt and the Savannah Philharmonic to bring music to the streets. Plan to bring chairs, blankets and snacks for this community celebration of music.
When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Where: Thomson Park, 2821 River Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
Price: Free