SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend is full of relaxing and exciting events to spend with friends and family. Consider adding these events to your weekend plans.

Front Porch Friday

If you are looking for food and music, the city of Port Wentworth will be hosting a concert performed by Majestic Tribute to Journey with food trucks and games for kids. Bring a chair and relax.

When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Port Wentworth Cantyre Street at Barnsley Road

Price: Free

For any candle lovers, this candle-making event will also have bingo and music from the 90s. Perfect for a date night, sip on wine while making a beautiful candle.

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: I Sparkle Party Palace, 2000 Grove Point Road, Savannah, GA 31419

Price: $45

Love to roleplay and solve mysteries? There is a murder under the disco ball and it is your job to find the killer (and if you are the killer, try not to get caught as the music plays).

When: Friday and Sunday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.

Where: Club One, 1 Jefferson Street, Savannah, Georgia, 31401, United States

Price: $25 – $35

Two Tides Slush Fest

A day of fresh slushies including 35 flavors from the best slush artisans to stay cool all day long hosted by Two Tides Brewing Company.

When: Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Two Tides Brewing Co., 12 West 41st Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Kitten Yoga at the Humane Society

Cats do yoga, too. Stretch and release while surrounded by cute cats that are up for adoption.

When: Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Humane Society Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive Savannah, 31406

Price: $15

If you love to bike, join other bike riders in the seventh annual Savannah Seersucker ride around Ardsley, Chatam Crescent and Tiedeman Park. Wear your favorite seasonal fabrics and enjoy free iced coffee, pastries and fresh fruit.

When: Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Starting at Tiedeman Park

Price: Free

Enjoy the music from a string quartet under candlelight performing music by classical legend Antonio Vivaldi.

When: Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.

Where: DeSoto Savannah, 15 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $33 – $55

Grab a cocktail and party to the beats of DJ Miss Paradise by the pool with friends. This event is free for hotel guests and open to the public.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Thompson Hotel, 201 Port Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $55 for a day pass for Saturday and Sunday