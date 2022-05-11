SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spring is in full swing and that means there’s plenty to do in Savannah while the weather is still tolerable. Here are some events this weekend that might interest you as you look for ways to get out on the town.

Backyard Birding

When: Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free

For more information, you can check out the link here.

The Office Trivia Night

When: Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

Where: Coastal Empire Beer Co.

Price: No price is listed

Visit the link here for more details.

Rock’n Disco DRAG Show!

When: Friday, May 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ghost Coast Distillery

Price: $10 per ticket

For more information, visit here.

5k Run/Walk For Mental Health: Savannah

When: Saturday, May 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: $45

For more information, you can check out the link here.

World Migratory Bird Day

When: Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium

Price: $5 for children up to 12, $7 for those 13 and up. Children 3 years old and under are free.

Check out the link here for further details.

Two Tides Turns 4

When: Saturday, May 14 from noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Two Tides Brewing Company

Price: Free to attend

For more information, you can check out the link here.

The Blues are Back Tour

When: Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

Where: Savannah Civic Center

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

For more information, visit this link.

Family Fun Day

When: Sunday, May 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Overcoming by Faith Ministries

Price: Free

Check out the link here for more details.

Total Lunar Eclipse Observation

When: Sunday, May 15 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event is free

Find more info at the link here.

ON BECKETT

When: All weekend from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center

Price: $25 to $35 per ticket

For more information, you can check out the link here.