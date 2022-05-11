SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spring is in full swing and that means there’s plenty to do in Savannah while the weather is still tolerable. Here are some events this weekend that might interest you as you look for ways to get out on the town.
Backyard Birding
When: Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free
For more information, you can check out the link here.
The Office Trivia Night
When: Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
Where: Coastal Empire Beer Co.
Price: No price is listed
Visit the link here for more details.
Rock’n Disco DRAG Show!
When: Friday, May 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ghost Coast Distillery
Price: $10 per ticket
For more information, visit here.
5k Run/Walk For Mental Health: Savannah
When: Saturday, May 14 at 8:30 a.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: $45
For more information, you can check out the link here.
World Migratory Bird Day
When: Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium
Price: $5 for children up to 12, $7 for those 13 and up. Children 3 years old and under are free.
Check out the link here for further details.
Two Tides Turns 4
When: Saturday, May 14 from noon to 7 p.m.
Where: Two Tides Brewing Company
Price: Free to attend
For more information, you can check out the link here.
The Blues are Back Tour
When: Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m.
Where: Savannah Civic Center
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
For more information, visit this link.
Family Fun Day
When: Sunday, May 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Overcoming by Faith Ministries
Price: Free
Check out the link here for more details.
Total Lunar Eclipse Observation
When: Sunday, May 15 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event is free
Find more info at the link here.
ON BECKETT
When: All weekend from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center
Price: $25 to $35 per ticket
For more information, you can check out the link here.