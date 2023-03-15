(Related video above: St. Patrick’s Day events in Savannah)
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Don your green garb and get ready to party because St. Patrick’s Day is finally here. Savannah is the perfect place to celebrate. So, here are 10 events you won’t want to miss this weekend.
St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast at The DeSoto
When: Friday, March 17 at 6:30 a.m.
Where: The DeSoto
Price: $33 per person
St. Patrick’s Day Savannah Cruise
When: Friday, March 17 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Broad Creek Marina to Savannah
Price: $99 per person
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
When: Friday, March 17 at 10:15 a.m.
Where: Downtown Savannah
Price: Free to attend
Sham-rockin’ at the Station
When: Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m.
Where: Ardsley Station
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Let’s Get Lucked Up! (Metal)
When: Friday, March 17 at 9 p.m.
Where: The Wormhole
Price: $12-$15
Pop Up Market
When: Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Daffin Park
Price: Free attend
Report Card Day
When: Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium
Price: Free
Guardians of the Jukebox
When: Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: 3016 East Victory Drive
Price: $25-$35
Never Not Goth March Party
When: Saturday, March 18 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Lodge of Sorrows
Price: $5
Drag Brunch!
When: Sunday, March 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Congress Street Social Club
Price: No price is listed on the event page.