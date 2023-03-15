(Related video above: St. Patrick’s Day events in Savannah)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Don your green garb and get ready to party because St. Patrick’s Day is finally here. Savannah is the perfect place to celebrate. So, here are 10 events you won’t want to miss this weekend.

When: Friday, March 17 at 6:30 a.m.

Where: The DeSoto

Price: $33 per person

When: Friday, March 17 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Broad Creek Marina to Savannah

Price: $99 per person

When: Friday, March 17 at 10:15 a.m.

Where: Downtown Savannah

Price: Free to attend

When: Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m.

Where: Ardsley Station

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

When: Friday, March 17 at 9 p.m.

Where: The Wormhole

Price: $12-$15

When: Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Daffin Park

Price: Free attend

When: Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium

Price: Free

When: Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 3016 East Victory Drive

Price: $25-$35

When: Saturday, March 18 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lodge of Sorrows

Price: $5

When: Sunday, March 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Congress Street Social Club

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

