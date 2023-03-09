SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saint Patrick’s Day is on it’s way and there’s plenty to do in Savannah this weekend to get in on the festivities for the upcoming holiday. Here are 10 things you can do this weekend in Savannah (and two fun events happening close by).
“Haunted” Paint & Sip Show
When: Friday, March 10 at 2 p.m.
Where: Savannah Underground
Price: $65
Charlie Fog
When: Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
Where: 3016 East Victory Drive
Price: $15
Cinema Savannah Presents: Close
When: Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center
Price: $10
St. Patrick’s Day Rugby Tournament
When: Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 a.m.
Where: Daffin Park
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Chatham County Native Plant Sale & Tree Giveaway
When: Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
Price: Free
Ceramics Workshop: Make a Mether
When: Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m.
Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center
Price: $20-$25
Celtic Heritage Festival 2023
When: Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Shamrock the Riverwalk
When: Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m.
Where: Plant Riverside District
Price: Free to attend
St. Puppies Day
When: Sunday, March 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Starland Yard
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Romance Book Club
When: Sunday, March 12 at 5:15 p.m.
Where: E Shaver Bookseller
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Headed to the Tybee Island Irish Heritage Day Parade this weekend? There’s an event that might interest you and the kids while you’re there.
Irish Heritage Parade Day Scavenger Hunt
When: Saturday, March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Tybee Island Marine Science Center
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day parade
When: Sunday, March 11 at 3 p.m.
Where: Pope Avenue
Price: Free
For those who can’t make it out, WSAV will be airing the parade on WSAV-CW and streaming it online.