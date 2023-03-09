SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saint Patrick’s Day is on it’s way and there’s plenty to do in Savannah this weekend to get in on the festivities for the upcoming holiday. Here are 10 things you can do this weekend in Savannah (and two fun events happening close by).

When: Friday, March 10 at 2 p.m.

Where: Savannah Underground

Price: $65

When: Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: 3016 East Victory Drive

Price: $15

When: Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center

Price: $10

When: Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 a.m.

Where: Daffin Park

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

When: Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens

Price: Free

When: Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center

Price: $20-$25

When: Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District

Price: Free to attend

When: Sunday, March 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Starland Yard

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 5:15 p.m.

Where: E Shaver Bookseller

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Headed to the Tybee Island Irish Heritage Day Parade this weekend? There’s an event that might interest you and the kids while you’re there.

When: Saturday, March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Tybee Island Marine Science Center

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

When: Sunday, March 11 at 3 p.m.

Where: Pope Avenue

Price: Free

For those who can’t make it out, WSAV will be airing the parade on WSAV-CW and streaming it online.