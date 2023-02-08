SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah always has fun things to do every weekend, and the days leading up to Valentine’s Day are no exception. Here are some things happening this weekend in the city to help you plan how you’re going to celebrate- or avoid- the holiday.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Savannah Convention Center

Price: $10 (Kids) to $45 (Weekend pass)

When: Friday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Free to attend, parking is $5

When: Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

Where: Savannah Hydroponics & Organics

Price: No price is listed on the event page

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bonaventure Cemetary

Price: $44.95 per person

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: 3016 East Victory Drive

Price: $30-$35

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Wormhole

Price: $12-$15

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2:30

Where: Painting with a Twist

Price: $39-$49 per person

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

Where: Hop Atomica

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing

Price: No price is listed on the event page