SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah always has fun things to do every weekend, and the days leading up to Valentine’s Day are no exception. Here are some things happening this weekend in the city to help you plan how you’re going to celebrate- or avoid- the holiday.

2023 Animazing Con

When: Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Savannah Convention Center

Price: $10 (Kids) to $45 (Weekend pass)

Wonderful Wetlands

When: Friday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Free to attend, parking is $5

Bluegrass By The Pint, Love Song Edition

When: Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

A Taste of Culture Food Truck Fundraiser and Art Contest

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

Where: Savannah Hydroponics & Organics

Price: No price is listed on the event page

Bonaventure Is Forever: Valentine’s Weekend(s) Lantern Tour

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bonaventure Cemetary

Price: $44.95 per person

Superfest @ Coach’s Corner featuring 84 – A Tribute to Van Halen

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Where:  3016 East Victory Drive

Price: $30-$35

Highway to Hell’s Bells and Couples Skate return to Savannah!

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Wormhole

Price: $12-$15

Valentine’s Date Night Paint n’ Sip Party!

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2:30

Where: Painting with a Twist

Price: $39-$49 per person

5th Annual Galentine’s Day Celebration

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

Where: Hop Atomica

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Service Brewing’s Puppy Bowl

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing

Price: No price is listed on the event page