SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah always has fun things to do every weekend, and the days leading up to Valentine’s Day are no exception. Here are some things happening this weekend in the city to help you plan how you’re going to celebrate- or avoid- the holiday.
2023 Animazing Con
When: Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12
Where: Savannah Convention Center
Price: $10 (Kids) to $45 (Weekend pass)
Wonderful Wetlands
When: Friday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Free to attend, parking is $5
Bluegrass By The Pint, Love Song Edition
When: Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.
Where: Service Brewing
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
A Taste of Culture Food Truck Fundraiser and Art Contest
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: Savannah Hydroponics & Organics
Price: No price is listed on the event page
Bonaventure Is Forever: Valentine’s Weekend(s) Lantern Tour
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
Where: Bonaventure Cemetary
Price: $44.95 per person
Superfest @ Coach’s Corner featuring 84 – A Tribute to Van Halen
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
Where: 3016 East Victory Drive
Price: $30-$35
Highway to Hell’s Bells and Couples Skate return to Savannah!
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m.
Where: The Wormhole
Price: $12-$15
Valentine’s Date Night Paint n’ Sip Party!
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2:30
Where: Painting with a Twist
Price: $39-$49 per person
5th Annual Galentine’s Day Celebration
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.
Where: Hop Atomica
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Service Brewing’s Puppy Bowl
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.
Where: Service Brewing
Price: No price is listed on the event page