SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah.

When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site

Price: $2-$10

When: Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Free but parking is $5

When: Friday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center

Price: $15 – $20

When: Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m.

Where: Savannah Harley-Davidson

Price: $1 to sample each contestant

When: Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free

When: Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m.

Where: The Savannah Underground

Price: $65

When: Saturday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ordinary Magic Shop

Price: $30 in person, $15 live stream

When: Sunday, February 5 noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Multiple museums around Savannah

Price: Free admission

When: Sunday, February 5 at 2 p.m.

Where: Trustees Theater

Price: $8 for general public admission

When: Sunday, February 5 at 5 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church of Savannah

Price: No price is listed on the event page