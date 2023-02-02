SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah.

Colonial Faire and Muster School Day

When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site

Price: $2-$10

Birding Hike

When: Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Free but parking is $5

Journey of Sound & Light – Healing Sounds Concert

When: Friday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center

Price: $15 – $20

13th Annual Chili Cook Off

When: Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m.

Where: Savannah Harley-Davidson

Price: $1 to sample each contestant

Meet the Reptiles

When: Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free

“Haunted” Paint & Sip Show

When: Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m.

Where: The Savannah Underground

Price: $65

Moon Circle – Full Moon in Leo

When: Saturday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ordinary Magic Shop

Price: $30 in person, $15 live stream

Super Museum Sunday in Savannah

When: Sunday, February 5 noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Multiple museums around Savannah

Price: Free admission

SCAD Cinema Circle: Jeanne Dielman

When: Sunday, February 5 at 2 p.m.

Where: Trustees Theater

Price: $8 for general public admission

Balancing Art•Faith•Life Gallery Reception

When: Sunday, February 5 at 5 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church of Savannah

Price: No price is listed on the event page