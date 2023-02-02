SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah.
Colonial Faire and Muster School Day
When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site
Price: $2-$10
Birding Hike
When: Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Free but parking is $5
Journey of Sound & Light – Healing Sounds Concert
When: Friday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center
Price: $15 – $20
13th Annual Chili Cook Off
When: Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m.
Where: Savannah Harley-Davidson
Price: $1 to sample each contestant
Meet the Reptiles
When: Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free
“Haunted” Paint & Sip Show
When: Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m.
Where: The Savannah Underground
Price: $65
Moon Circle – Full Moon in Leo
When: Saturday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ordinary Magic Shop
Price: $30 in person, $15 live stream
Super Museum Sunday in Savannah
When: Sunday, February 5 noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Multiple museums around Savannah
Price: Free admission
SCAD Cinema Circle: Jeanne Dielman
When: Sunday, February 5 at 2 p.m.
Where: Trustees Theater
Price: $8 for general public admission
Balancing Art•Faith•Life Gallery Reception
When: Sunday, February 5 at 5 p.m.
Where: First Baptist Church of Savannah
Price: No price is listed on the event page