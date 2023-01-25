SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in.

When: Thursday, January 26 at 10 a.m. to January 28 at 4 p.m.

Where: Jepson Center

Price: No price is listed on the event page though some events are listed as free.

When: Friday, January 27 at 8 p.m.

Where: El Rocko Lounge

Price: $10 at the door per person

This is a 21+ only event.

When: Friday, January 27 at 9 p.m.

Where: The Wormhole

Price: Pay what you can donation

When: Saturday, January 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Humane Society for Greater Savannah

Price: $15

When: Saturday, January 28 at 10 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Free to attend, $5 parking

When: Saturday, January 28 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, January 29 at 4 p.m.

Where: Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens

Price: $5 per day per person or $75 for the luncheon per person

When: Saturday, January 28 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Circle Savannah

Price: $165

When: Saturday, January 28 at 1 p.m.

Where: Wesley Oak Church

Price: No price is listed on the event page

When: Saturday, January 28 at 6 p.m.

Where: Southbound Brewing Company

Price: $50

When: Sunday, January 29 at 5 p.m.

Where: St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church

Price: No price is listed on the event page