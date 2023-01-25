SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in.
2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival
When: Thursday, January 26 at 10 a.m. to January 28 at 4 p.m.
Where: Jepson Center
Price: No price is listed on the event page though some events are listed as free.
The Maxines, Manarovs, Just Rats at El Rocko Lounge
When: Friday, January 27 at 8 p.m.
Where: El Rocko Lounge
Price: $10 at the door per person
This is a 21+ only event.
Anders Thompsen Trio at The Wormhole
When: Friday, January 27 at 9 p.m.
Where: The Wormhole
Price: Pay what you can donation
Kitten Yoga at the Humane Society
When: Saturday, January 28 at 8:30 a.m.
Where: Humane Society for Greater Savannah
Price: $15
Birding Hike
When: Saturday, January 28 at 10 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Free to attend, $5 parking
2023 Camellia Festival
When: Saturday, January 28 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, January 29 at 4 p.m.
Where: Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
Price: $5 per day per person or $75 for the luncheon per person
Intro to Marbling on Fabric
When: Saturday, January 28 at 11 a.m.
Where: The Circle Savannah
Price: $165
Heroes and Villains Celebration Day
When: Saturday, January 28 at 1 p.m.
Where: Wesley Oak Church
Price: No price is listed on the event page
CCA Georgia Oyster Roast
When: Saturday, January 28 at 6 p.m.
Where: Southbound Brewing Company
Price: $50
Filipino Choir @Cabrini
When: Sunday, January 29 at 5 p.m.
Where: St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Price: No price is listed on the event page