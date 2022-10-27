SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Halloween on Monday and Pride starting Thursday night, this weekend is sure to be a blast in Savannah. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of 10 events happening in Savannah this weekend.
Savannah Spooky Spectacular! Free Variety Performance
When: Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center
Price: Free
Savannah Pride Festival 2022 — PARADE
When: Friday, Oct. 28 from 8 to 10 p.m.
Where: Ellis Square
Price: Free to view
Vampire Ball 2022
When: Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.
Where: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum
Price: Tickets start at $40
Cruisin Food Car Show Trunk or Treat and Vendor Event
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.
Where: Friendly MarketPlace
Price: Free
Savannah Pride Festival 2022 — Day 2
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Ellis Square
Price: Free to attend
Axe Throwing Halloween Party
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Blade and Bull Axe throwing Savannah
Price: 10% off if you wear a costume
Wicked Willie’s Halloween Bash
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Where: Wet Willie’s City Market Savannah
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Ultimate Halloween Bash
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Where: Electric Moon Lounge, Plant Riverside District
Price: $10 Cover Charge
A Haunted Halloween Party
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: Free entry
Forsyth Park Costume Crawl
When: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Tickets start at $20
