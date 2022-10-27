SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Halloween on Monday and Pride starting Thursday night, this weekend is sure to be a blast in Savannah. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of 10 events happening in Savannah this weekend.

Savannah Spooky Spectacular! Free Variety Performance

When: Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center

Price: Free

A link to more information about Savannah Spooky Spectacular.

Savannah Pride Festival 2022 — PARADE

When: Friday, Oct. 28 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: Ellis Square

Price: Free to view

A link to more information for the Savannah Pride festival parade.

Vampire Ball 2022

When: Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

Where: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

Price: Tickets start at $40

A link to more information about the 2022 vampire ball.

Cruisin Food Car Show Trunk or Treat and Vendor Event

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

Where: Friendly MarketPlace

Price: Free

A link to more information for the Cruisin Food Car Show Trunk or Treat and Vendor Event.

Savannah Pride Festival 2022 — Day 2

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Ellis Square

Price: Free to attend

A link to more information for the Savannah Pride festival day two.

Axe Throwing Halloween Party

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Blade and Bull Axe throwing Savannah

Price: 10% off if you wear a costume

A link to more information for the axe-throwing Halloween party.

Wicked Willie’s Halloween Bash

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Wet Willie’s City Market Savannah

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

A link to more information for Wicked Willie’s Halloween Bash.

Ultimate Halloween Bash

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Electric Moon Lounge, Plant Riverside District

Price: $10 Cover Charge

A link to more information for the Ultimate Halloween Bash.

A Haunted Halloween Party

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: Free entry

A link to more information for A Haunted Halloween Party.

Forsyth Park Costume Crawl

When: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Tickets start at $20

A link to more information for the Forsyth Park Costume Crawl.